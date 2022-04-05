Arkose Labs Earns Four Security and Privacy ISO Certifications

ISO Certifications demonstrate company's resolute commitment to protecting data and information

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced it has successfully earned accredited certifications in ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019, and extension certifications in ISO/IEC 27002:2013 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019.

As part of the ISO 27000 series family of standards, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and the extension standard of ISO/IEC 27002:2013 are the globally recognized set of information security standards with best practices for organizations' information security management systems.

The certifications issued by third-party accredited auditor, Intertek, demonstrates Arkose Labs' ability to protect the security and availability of sensitive information across its business globally.

Arkose Labs has also earned certifications for ISO/IEC 27018:2019 and 27701:2019, which are a similar set of standards around best practices for privacy information management, demonstrating a similar commitment to maintaining data protection controls for personal data.

Arkose Labs Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer Phil Steffora said: "Through the application of our global Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), we have gone to extraordinary efforts to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the ongoing and systematic approach we take to protecting consumer and business data. These certifications are another way of demonstrating our dedication to our amazing customers and commitment to continuously improving our security practices. These certifications are our latest effort to foster trust and further differentiate Arkose Labs in the global marketplace."

In addition to the ISO 27000 family of standards, Arkose Labs has continued to maintain SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliance, as demonstrated to third-party auditor Linford & Co, LLP. This indicates that Arkose Labs continues to operate the necessary controls to ensure that the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its customers' valuable data is protected on an ongoing basis.

"As the global leader in the fraud deterrence and account security sector, we strive to identify ways to raise the bar for our industry," Steffora said. "For example, we are the first and only company to offer a $1 Million Credential Stuffing Warranty. Being awarded these international certifications is another way that we are leading the security ecosystem. When enterprises give us the responsibility of being their partner-of-choice, they know that we care as much as they do, and that we're committed to providing solutions in a way that protects their consumers, their information and the PII they're responsible for safeguarding. Achieving these certifications is not a one-time pursuit–enterprises can be confident that on an ongoing basis and into the future, we're going to continue to comply with these standards, even as the standards themselves evolve in reaction to international security and privacy regulations updates and shifts in the threat landscape."

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, Tokyo, Japan, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

