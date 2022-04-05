American Residential Services Names 9thWonder Agency its Media Agency of Record

HOUSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS)/Rescue Rooter, the nation's largest provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, has named 9thWonder Agency its media agency of record.

The new engagement between 9thWonder, a national independent marketing agency, and ARS focuses on securing broadcast paid media and offline paid media opportunities to promote local brand awareness, supporting many of ARS's network of locally managed service centers in 26 states under 34 different brand names. 9thWonder will provide ARS with a full spectrum of services, including media strategy development, and broadcast buying. 9thWonder's media efforts will serve as a key source of lead generation for ARS in 40 media markets across the nation.

"We are thrilled to support ARS in helping the company achieve its goals and objectives," said Scott Thaler, 9thWonder chief marketing officer. "We look forward to helping build ARS and drive appointments for its established brands."

The Memphis-based company that offers repair, installation and emergency heating and cooling services initiated a partnership with 9thWonder because the agency's demonstrated ability to offer collaborative services as well as holistic and strategic thinking about its marketing performance across all channels. 9thWonder is an award-winning agency that provides brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and social media services to clients across the globe.

"After an extensive RFP process, we selected 9thWonder Agency as our national media agency of record because of its proven performance with building brands and driving traffic," said Mike Midgett, ARS Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "The 9thWonder team understood our brand and business needs, and the agency focuses on the return on investment that will drive profitable business growth in our markets."

For more information on 9thWonder Agency, please visit 9thWonder.com.

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

About American Residential Services (ARS)

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including 4 Eco Services, Air Experts, A.J. Perri Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Elite Air, Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, My Electric Works, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, The Rooter Works, Total Comfort, Unique Services, Will Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."

Media Contact:

Avery Jones ajones@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE 9thWonder Agency