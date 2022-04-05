Allied Universal® Becomes a Global Leader in Electronic Monitoring Through Attenti Acquisition

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading global security and facility services company, continues its strategic growth with the acquisition of Attenti Group, one of the world's leading electronic monitoring companies. Allied Universal will integrate Attenti Group with G4S Monitoring Technologies, to create Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring Services. The combined business has pro-forma 2021 revenues over $150m with operations in more than 35 countries, and will establish Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring Services as a global market leader in electronic monitoring solutions.

Allied Universal (PRNewswire)

"The purchase of Attenti Group aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic growth plan of investing in our international business through the acquisition of high-quality global companies," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "This acquisition gives Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring Services a global footprint and an established platform for continued growth in North America, which is the world's largest opportunity for electronic monitoring."

Ashley Almanza, Executive Chairman, Allied Universal International, commented "G4S Monitoring Technologies and Attenti Group each have more than 25 years' success in developing and delivering industry leading electronic monitoring technology and services. The two companies have outstanding people and complementary market positions, together with an extensive array of technology solutions. We believe that this combination will generate significant benefits for our customers and employees."

David Byrne, Managing Director, G4S Monitoring Technologies will lead the combined business and Yoav Reisman, CEO Attenti Group, will take up the role of Vice Chairman.

"We are tremendously excited by this combination and the opportunity to expand our geographic footprint and provide enhanced products and services to customers in the growing global market for electronic monitoring," said David Byrne.

Yoav Reisman added, "We are excited to be joining the Allied Universal family. The combination of our businesses will deliver better innovation and outcomes for our customers as we enhance current products and develop new applications in electronic monitoring."

Transaction timing

A wholly owned subsidiary of Allied Universal Services has entered into a definitive agreement with Funds advised by Apax Partners to acquire the Attenti Group. Closing is subject to customary conditions including relevant regulatory approvals. It is anticipated that closing will occur during 2022.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal ®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Our acquisition of G4S in 2021 expands our footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level. Through our vast network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage global best practices in communities all over the world. Operating in around more than 90 countries with revenues of approximately $19 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Universal