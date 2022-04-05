#1 New Release in Business Operations Research Makes the Business Case for AI

SALT LAKE CITY, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI advisory, leadership training and consulting company, Opinosis Analytics, is pleased to announce the publication of The Business Case for AI: A Leader's Guide to AI Strategies, Best Practices & Real-World Applications by Founder Kavita Ganesan.

Ganesan takes the mystery out of implementing AI, showing leaders how to launch AI initiatives that get results.

AI is a powerful business tool that can make operations more efficient, employees more productive, and customers delighted. Unfortunately, leaders who want to take advantage of AI often don't know where to start. They're often overwhelmed with the misinformation and information overload surrounding AI.

In The Business Case for AI, Kavita Ganesan takes the mystery out of implementing AI, showing leaders how to launch AI initiatives that get results. With real-world AI examples to spark new ideas, you'll learn how to identify high-impact AI opportunities, prepare for AI transitions, and measure your AI performance.

Simple and compelling, The Business Case for AI gives leaders the information they need without the technical jargon. Whether you want to jumpstart your AI strategy, manage AI initiatives for better outcomes, or simply find inspiration for your own AI applications, The Business Case for AI is a blueprint for Business AI success.

Dr. Ganesan works with senior management and teams across the enterprise to help them get results from AI through training, consulting, and advisory initiatives. With over 15 years of experience, she has delivered multiple successful AI initiatives for Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller organizations. Dr. Ganesan holds degrees from prestigious computer science programs, specifically a master's degree from the University of Southern California, and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

The Business Case for AI is available in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, and eBook at booksellers nationwide and online retailers including Amazon.com .

Full details about the book can be found at: www.kavita-ganesan.com or aibusinesscasebook.com .

