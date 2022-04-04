Visible and Match Group Team Up to Offer a Registry for Singles this Wedding Season

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible, the Verizon-owned all-digital wireless carrier, and Match Group, a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections, today announce a joint effort to celebrate singles this wedding season. With singles too often on the giving end of gift registries, Match Group and Visible are joining forces to create a limited-time Singles Registry where users can sign up to receive gifts and send them to the special singles in their lives.

As the only wireless carrier to offer unmatched savings to single line users – as low as $25/month for unlimited data with no family plan needed – Visible caters to the singles market better than any other wireless service. Visible is teaming up with Match Group's portfolio of brands - including Tinder, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, and Match - to capitalize on a market that has had a bias against singles. Tinder, Match, Plenty of Fish, and OkCupid will also be promoting the campaign across their platforms.

"Earlier this year, Visible brought to life an ad campaign on our best-in-class unlimited plan that gives everyone family plan savings, without needing the family," says Visible CEO Angie Klein. "Now, we're taking that one step further just in time for wedding season, when so many single people will undoubtedly be shopping on registries for their coupled-up friends and family. We're finally counteracting the travel and gift-giving so many singles have done for showers, bachelor parties, weddings, and babies with an experience that celebrates singledom, and who better to do that with than Match Group, a company known for their millions of single users across the US?"

Anyone can visit VisibleSinglesRegistry.com and build their own wish list from a curated selection of items just for singles, including:

"Mine" and "Also Mine" tea towels

Single-serve coffee machines, wine glasses and kitchenware

Matching merch for you and your (pet) children

A "Pamper Yourself" spa kit, perfect for some "me time"

A foldable one-person kayak for solo adventuring

Free premium memberships to Tinder, Plenty of Fish, and OKCupid

Registry users who opt in will also be entered to win a gift card to Airbnb to help users take a "Single Moon" to the Instagram-worthy destination of their choice

"Many of us have had that moment where you just say to yourself, 'not another shower gift!'" says Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid, which is participating along with other Match Group brands in the Singles Registry. "These major moments shouldn't only be about couples, which is why we're excited to be part of Visible's efforts to help singles feel more love."

The registry will be live from April 4th - April 30th. As part of this campaign, Visible is donating $10,000 to Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology.

"At Girls Who Code, we understand that it's not enough to foster a passion for computer science among girls and young women. We also need to build pathways to ensure that they are given equal access to opportunities that turn their interest into lucrative and exciting careers," says Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "We're grateful for the support from Match Group and Visible as we work to close the gender gap in tech, level the playing field for our most marginalized students, and build a tech workforce that's representative of the diverse world we live in today."

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and was named "Best Telecom Brand" in Adweek's 2021 Challenger Brand Awards.

For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store.

About Match Group:

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna™ Live, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

