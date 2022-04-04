Sustainability Start-Up Shaping Future at the Sole of Footwear

evoco insoles walk to their own beat – leaving greenwash on the cutting room floor

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global leaders in active footwear – Kodiak, Timberland and Vans to name a few – have partnered with evoco ltd., a Canadian cleantech start-up, to reimagine the materials used in their line-ups. Using plant-based and carbon-reducing technologies, evoco has developed patented insoles – FATES™ – to offer a high-performance eco-foam alternative to traditional footwear end-use applications.

evoco Logo (CNW Group/Evoco) (PRNewswire)

Powered by nature, evoco combines innovative technology and bio-content to create better and more efficient products that don't sacrifice sustainability for performance. Not here to greenwash, evoco products like its FATES™ insoles and midsoles are up to 70-80 percent plant-based, and USDA and GreenCircle certified.

"We're not here to mislead or make 'green claims' about our products," said Jason Robinson, CEO and Founder of evoco. "Our mission is to close the loop on unsustainable goods - for good; meaning that our brand partnerships need to reflect our commitment to creating a sustainable impact on culture and climate today, and for future generations."

With global footwear brands like Kodiak, Timberland and Vans using FATES™ eco-foam insoles as the foundation of their foot beds, their new and updated collections don't compromise on quality. Designed with enhanced mechanical and strength-based properties, evoco technologies replace traditional petrochemicals with green chemistry to create products with CO 2 savings. The evoco FATES™ eco-foam offers brand partners a superior compression set, improved comfort, and overall performance – footwear that transcends leisure and lifestyle.

"Every eco-amplification is change, so it was important for us to ensure that all our products are USDA and GreenCircle certified," said Robinson. "It offers our customers transparency of our commitment for a sustainable future."

With global brands such as CAT, KEEN, and Merrell having also partnered with evoco to create sustainable footwear products – the company's mission to close the loop on unsustainable goods, is a step closer to getting there.

About evoco ltd.

evoco ltd. is a privately-owned cleantech innovation company based in Toronto, Canada. Founded with the purpose of preserving and improving the world we live in, evoco develops plant-based sustainable products that lead with performance and are fuelled by nature. We work with natural materials to create innovative, sustainable products that previously relied on unhealthy, carbon-intensive materials and processes.

evoco's proven carbon-reducing clean technologies have already made an impact on global footwear markets.

