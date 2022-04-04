R.H. Boyd hosts Legacy Ball to Commemorate 125th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd is proud to announce its upcoming Legacy Ball on June 17, 2022, in celebration of the company's 125th anniversary.

Oldest Black printing and publishing company in the country set to celebrate 125 years with Legacy Ball in Nashville

The oldest Black printing and publishing company in the country, R.H. Boyd was founded in 1896 by Dr. Richard Henry Boyd to produce resources that give a voice to the Black experience.

Today, under the leadership of Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth-generation president/CEO, R.H. Boyd continues its tradition of printing, publishing, and distributing Christian, inspirational, historic, educational, and cultural literature. The company also houses a full-service commercial printing facility, provides white-glove author services, and has numerous community initiatives, such as the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund.

"It is rare that any organization sustains for 125 years and five generations. We know that we are not only blessed to commemorate this milestone in the life of our company, but also to honor our many partners and supporters throughout the years," said Dr. Boyd. "We humbly thank and celebrate our community for their continued patronage in support of our mission and we look forward to continuing our tradition of giving voice to the unheard for generations to come."

The inaugural ball will take place at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Hotel in Nashville, in conjunction with the Vision Conference™, the company's premier annual leadership event that offers a multitude of vital resources to the community.

The conference is presented in partnership with the National Baptist Congress, a 116-year-old consortium of churches and organizations focused on Christian education and leadership.

The Legacy Ball will be marked by fellowship with family, friends, community partners, and more. Ball guests will enjoy an evening of live music, dining, and special presentations honoring community partners and heroes across generations.

Proceeds from the Legacy Ball will benefit the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, through R.H. Boyd Company (a 501(c)(3) organization), which provides scholarships and grants to make investments in students and communities nationwide.

Limited tickets for this black-tie affair are available. Please visit www.rhboyd.com/legacyball for further details and be sure to follow the company on social media @rhboydco for updates.

