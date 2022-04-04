QBE opens applications for annual Resilience Challenge

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-ups and entrepreneurs working to help make cities more equitable, sustainable and resilient are invited to compete for USD$150,000 in prize funding in the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge.

The global social innovation competition has launched and is open to start-ups from around the world whose ventures are helping to make cities more resilient. In partnership with Leading Cities, QBE AcceliCITY seeks innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing cities to accelerate their growth and adoption.

Todd Jones, CEO of QBE North America and President of the QBE Foundation says, "as an insurer focused on enabling a more resilient future by being the most consistent and innovative risk partner, we recognize the critical need to improve urban resilience in our communities."

"We look forward to partnering with those on the cutting edge of developing solutions that will make a difference by addressing emerging risks and providing advantageous results for cities here and around the world."

Michael Lake, president and CEO of Leading Cities, said QBE AcceliCITY provides start-ups, entrepreneurs and city leaders with the opportunity to work together to build cities that will stand resilient against the social, economic and environmental challenges of the 21st century.

"There are many complex threats facing cities across the globe. By accelerating the deployment of innovative technological solutions, while also increasing the awareness and confidence that city leaders have in these new solutions, we are also accelerating the resiliency of cities everywhere," he added.

Through Leading Cities' accelerator program, participants will be given the opportunity to tap into a 10-week curriculum and the wealth of expertise at QBE through one-on-one expert mentoring, speed gatherings and engagement with QBE Ventures, the venture investment and development arm of QBE.

This year marks the first time a local program is being run for Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. A separate program will be run in tandem with entrants from North America and Europe, with ten finalists selected from across all regions to come together and compete in a final live pitch event.

Of these ten, one winner will be awarded USD$100,000 and two People's Choice runners up will each be awarded USD$25,000 in cash prizes, along with additional resources and introductions to valuable networks and collaboration opportunities to help scale their initiatives.

Previous challenge winners include DrugViu, which aims to create greater health equity for people of color, and Bioo, a company that creates 100% renewable energy through plants.

Submissions close April 30, with finalists to be announced in September 2022. To apply or find out more about the challenge, please visit www.accelicity.com

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.29 billion. Information on QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us.

