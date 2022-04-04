PROFILES SECURES CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 DIAMOND AWARD

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles, an award-winning workforce solutions provider in creative, marketing, and technology, has secured ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Diamond Award for providing superior service for at least five consecutive years. Profiles is headquartered in Baltimore, MD with coast-to-coast coverage of highly experienced staff who service Fortune 500 clients and successful organizations nationwide.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients and placed candidates. Profiles received a Net Promoter® Score of 88.2%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29% in 2021.

"To be recognized for the Best of Staffing award is a collective achievement. Everyone at Profiles consistently rises above the industry standard to provide a superior level of service to our clients and talent," shared Profiles President & CEO, Joe Gambino. "We are so proud to be recognized by both the creative Talent workforce and Corporate America. It's in our Culture and DNA to deliver above and beyond in all that we do."

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

