NICKELODEON'S NOGGIN DEBUTS BUBBLE GUPPIES: DIVE INTO THE MET TODAY AS PART OF PLATFORM'S EXPANDED LEARNING PROGRAMS

Share it: @Noggin #nogginandthemet #noggin #nogginkids #nogginlearning

Click HERE for art.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon's interactive learning platform Noggin announced today the launch of Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met, a game that aims to spark creativity by taking kids on a virtual field trip to The Metropolitan Museum of Art where they can explore art from different cultures and countries. The game builds creativity and critical thinking skills, and fosters appreciation for different cultures and the arts in young children (ages 2-7). The new offering aligns with Noggin's standards-based learning framework and serves as the first release under its expanded early learning programs: Big Hearts, Mighty Minds, Healthy Heroes and Brave Explorers.

Nickelodeon Logo (PRNewswire)

Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met will help young learners identify and understand details and characteristics of each work of art with information provided in consultation with educators and curators from The Met. The game will also foster concepts and skills such as: art appreciation through an examination of the artwork's story; artistic expression, as children create their own artwork; and decision making, with tools to curate and customize art they create themselves. Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met is available on Noggin and www.metmuseum.org.

Art Appreciation for Early Learners

In Bubble Guppies: Dive into The Met, the lead character, Mr. Grouper, takes the Bubble Guppies to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a field trip to study works of art originating from Japan, Ancient Egypt, France, India, and the Netherlands. Young learners, alongside parents and teachers, can find out more about the diverse styles and time periods of the artwork. They can also explore their own artistic interests with stickers and paint tools to create their own image inspired by the artworks from The Met collection.

Five featured works of art include:

Children Playing in the Snow Under Plum Trees in Bloom by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu

The King Travels to His Sons' Weddings by Bahu Masters

A Goldsmith in his Shop by Petrus Christus

Stela of Aafenmut, Egyptian, ca. 924–889 B.C.

Madame Georges Charpentier and Her Children, Georgette-Berthe and Paul-Émile-Charles by August Renoir

Additional Resources for Educators and Parents

In addition to the content partnership with The Met, Noggin released today new math and literacy content as well as previews of upcoming episodes of its cooking show, School of Yum. With over 400 pieces of content currently found across Noggin's four learning programs, and new content rolling out every month, Noggin helps young learners to build readiness skills in math, literacy, the arts and sciences, as well as to establish healthy habits and foster social and emotional skills like self-awareness, empathy and how to develop positive relationships. Noggin's content slate also includes original series Noggin Knows, Rhymes Through Times, What's the Word? and Yoga Friends, among others.

About The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding in 1870, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures. Visit The Met's website for more information.

About Noggin

Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon