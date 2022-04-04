Nexion Travel Group Launches First Immersive Journeys Experience

New educational offering brings Nexion Travel Group members to a preferred supplier host to dive into individual business topics

IRVING, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexion Travel Group, the leading host agency for travel professionals, recently completed its inaugural "Immersive Journey" on board Princess Cruises' Regal Princess. From March 7-12, 2022, 20 travel advisors who are members of Nexion Travel Group were hosted by Princess and Nexion's Business Development & Education (BDE) team to learn about how they can set their agencies up for long-term success.

"Coach Martin" Mussey, BDE Manager for Nexion Travel Group and certified business coach, led the advisors in workshops and exercises to help them establish specific and measurable goals to increase profitability and plan for sustainable growth. Each attendee was also provided exclusive content and materials from Business Success Journeys, Nexion's newly launched coaching program. Other faculty on this Immersive Journey included LaDonna Allen, National Account Manager with Princess Cruises.

Each Immersive Journey is hosted by and exclusive to a supplier, giving Nexion members the chance to not only learn a particular topic, but get to know a supplier's offerings. Immersive Journeys attendees on this trip experienced a cruise with stops at Grand Turks and the Dominican Republic, and Princess's exclusive Medallion Class sailing. Regal Princess's Hotel Director also sat down with attendees to share insights about the unique onboard experience that Princess offers, and how to sell it to their clients.

"Our first Immersive Journey was a smashing success," said Mussey. "Our members loved being able to have the luxury of a few days of time to really learn about achieving business success in a small-group environment. They left with actionable ideas for their businesses and deepened their relationships with an important supplier partner. The Princess team put a lot of time and effort towards helping attendees not only fully understand their product, but also learn about business success from their experts."

Nexion Travel Group President Jackie Friedman concurred: "Immersive Journeys' success depends on a true partnership with our preferred suppliers and I cannot thank Princess enough for hosting our inaugural event. Nexion members have been telling us they want to combine learning about a new skill or tactic with experiencing our suppliers' offerings. Immersive Journeys fits the bill for both, and we cannot wait to host our next Immersive Journeys event with another focus and a new partner."

