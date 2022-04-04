NARSSA Announces Partnership with the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

NARSSA and NAEA to Collaborate on Social Security Education for its Members

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the leader in technology-driven expert Social Security education, training, and analysis fulfillment for Financial Professionals, has announced a partnership with the National Association of Enrolled Agents. NAEA, founded in 1972 is the preeminent association for Enrolled Agents that advances professional tax practice through IRS representation, leadership, management, community, and ethics.

The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts) (PRNewswire)

The demand for expert Social Security income planning advice is unprecedented. With 10,000 people a day reaching retirement age, Enrolled Agents are a natural resource to help their clients navigate the complex Social Security rules and to help them optimize and maximize their benefits. One of the common themes that advisors hear is that their clients tend to underestimate both the amount of Social Security income they are entitled to, as well as the complexity of the Social Security rules that determine how much they can receive.

NARSSA and NAEA will be collaborating on several initiatives to promote Social Security education to NAEA's membership base. These initiatives are to include webinars, articles, workshops, and other program benefits for NAEA members. NAEA members who complete NARSSA's Social Security education course will have the opportunity to earn their RSSA® credential and be recognized by clients as a Social Security expert.

"We are delighted to establish a partnership with NAEA," said Todd S. Whiton, CEO of NARSSA. "NAEA's commitment to professional development and excellence for its members, naturally aligns with NARSSAs mission to ensure that every Social Security eligible person gets every dollar that they have earned and are entitled to." Whiton continued, "Tax planning is such a critical and essential component of retirement planning and NAEA members are uniquely qualified to support their clients with their Social Security income planning needs."

Megan Killian, Executive Vice President of NAEA says "This partnership with NARSSA will benefit both our members and the clients they serve. This is a great fit as a value-added service for many tax practices."

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial professionals with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial professionals have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com . Follow NARSSA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RSSAnews

Media Contact:

Pamela Kweller

Pkweller@narssa.org

646.504.9229

About NAEA

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) has been powering enrolled agents, America's tax experts®, for nearly 50 years and is the only professional association dedicated to EAs. NAEA is a non-profit membership organization composed of enrolled agents licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. NAEA provides the networking, educational opportunities, programs and services that enable enrolled agents and other tax professionals to excel beyond their peers. Enrolled agents are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. To find out more, visit www.naea.org and follow NAEA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Brandy Spears

bspears@naea.org

202.822.0727

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts