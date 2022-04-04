Company Secures Sought-after Industry Recognition for Advanced HVAC Solutions in Six Different Product Categories

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Electronics has been honored by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the Performance Award for the fifth year in a row.

LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR (PRNewswire)

Established in 1953, AHRI is a globally-respected trade association with more than 350 member companies and representing the world's HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers.

For the Performance Award, AHRI enlists the services of Intertek, a leading third-party standards, certification and testing organization, to assess if actual product performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer. Only those companies whose HVAC offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three consecutive years are considered for the Performance Award.

A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI's stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, Unitary Small Heat Pumps, Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps, and Room Fan Coil Units.

One of the LG products evaluated was the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, which utilizes the company's own Ultimate Inverter Compressor to provide outstanding performance and energy efficiency. Popular worldwide, and especially in Northern hemisphere countries where winters can be long and harsh, LG's flagship VRF system delivers dependable heating operation, even in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius (negative-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also tested was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system offering better thermal efficiency thanks to the implementation of plate-type heat exchanger. LG's solution also reduces energy consumption by adjusting the volume of water used.

The air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller also leverages advanced inverter technology to achieve a high level of efficiency. Its compactly designed unit delivers an impressive performance without taking up as much space as other models in its class.

"Earning the AHRI Performance Award for a fifth consecutive year is a testament to the quality, performance and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "The trust customers have in our products is a major reason for our ongoing success, both in North America and all around the globe. By offering innovative solutions that maximize customer value, we will continue to strengthen our position in the HVAC market and bolster our reputation as an industry leader."

About the LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. Eight -time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com

Kasie Le-Nguyen

562 452 3493

kasie.lenguyen@lg-one.com

LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR (PRNewswire)

LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA