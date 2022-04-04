InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Use Medical Ventilator (CCP-1628)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an emergency use medical ventilator that would require no AC wall outlet electricity for its operation," said an inventor, from Robbins, Ill., "so I invented the AIR BUDDY. My design can be used during power outages and when there are not enough bedside AC powered ventilators to meet total patient demand."

The invention provides an improved design for an emergency mechanical ventilator. In doing so, it eliminates the need for AC-power. It also enables health care workers to attend to other patient needs and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for health care facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

