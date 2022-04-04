Furlani Foods Unveils Vibrant New Branding across its Entire Furlani™ Portfolio and An Inspiring New Website

OAK CREEK, Wis., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Furlani Foods announces a brand redesign for its Furlani brand. This new brand identity serves to connect consumers more strongly with Furlani's brand purpose, which is to transform everyday meals into extraordinary meal experiences.

For the past 40 years, the Furlani brand has been making good mood food that families can savor together. The brand's bright new look and redesigned brand elements include an updated wordmark, inspired by the vibrant energy behind meals with garlic bread. This new look provides an expressive halo of warm orange and golden colors nodding to the optimistic, family friendly, comforting brand that Furlani is.

A vibrant new "Family Faves" identity creates a bold and distinctive visual impact on shelf, while conveying the brand belief that a meal with Furlani, is the catalyst for family togetherness. In addition to the wordmark, this expressive new packaging asserts improved shop-ability, greater appetite appeal, flavor selection, meaningful product attributes, quick preparation time and key ingredient differentiators sought by consumers. Food forward product photography is used prominently in the updated design to amplify the rich, flavorful taste experience for which Furlani is best known. Serving suggestions and recipe ideas can also be accessed with a new QR code that appears on the back panel of every package.

"We've always been passionate and committed to transforming everyday meals into memorable experiences that everyone can enjoy together," says Jackie Brenkel, Head of Marketing at Furlani Foods. "This evolved branding communicates what makes the Furlani brand special – an unwavering commitment to bring consumers delicious products of the highest quality, while speaking to meal makers whose primary goal is to see everyone have fun together over a great meal. The new look has been validated through extensive consumer research, proven to be eye-catching, memorable, clear in communication of benefit attributes, as well as preferred by our retail customers, loyal consumers and new shoppers to the brand." Consumers appreciate Furlani garlic bread products, because they know that buying the best quality products means eating the best tasting products.

Thanks to Furlani Foods' agency partners at Davis (davis.agency), this new integrated approach prominently features the brand's passionate new outlook that portrays an unconventional aesthetic not found in the category today. "The aroma of garlic bread is the silent dinner bell that brings the family running to the table. It's a fun product and should have the look and behaviour to match" says Vania Campagnaro, Group Account Director at Davis.

This exciting new look will soon be hitting shelves in the U.S. and is accompanied by a new website, that better reflects the brand and the needs of today's consumer.

Furlani garlic Texas toast, loaves, rolls, breadsticks, bread knots and biscuits are available in the Frozen aisle of grocery stores in the US. For tasty inspiration, please visit furlanifoods.com, or follow Furlani on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

Furlani Foods

For decades, Furlani Foods has combined a rich heritage of making great quality specialty garlic bread products, with an entrepreneurial spirit. We've always been passionate and committed to transforming everyday meals into memorable experiences that everyone can enjoy together. The Company operates from three state-of the-art baking facilities located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, as well as in Ontario, Canada. We manufacture and distribute signature branded and private label products to North America's leading retailers and food service operators.

Our success lies in our focus and with our team of bakers, product developers, and operators, who bring together a passion for perfection.

