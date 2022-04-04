CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Receives Approval of Clinical Trial Application in China

TIANJIN, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO" of "the Company") (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) today announced that the National Medical Products Administration of China ("NMPA") granted approval for the clinical trial application of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in China.

Pre-clinical trial results showed that CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine can induce high-titer neutralizing antibody levels against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern ("VOC") identified by the World Health Organization ("WHO"), including the Omicron variant, a highly transmissible and the most dominant strain circulating in China and globally. Additionally, results showed that CanSinoBIO's mRNA vaccine can induce neutralizing antibodies with greater cross-reactivity against global VOCs and provide stronger protection against infections caused by the circulating variants, compared to the original strain-based COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinical trial application of CanSinoBIO's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was filed by the Company and its subsidiary CanSino (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co., Ltd ("CanSino Shanghai"). Established in July 2021, CanSino Shanghai is focused on developing an mRNA technology platform and further strengthening the Company's research and development ("R&D") capabilities.

Compared with traditional vaccine technology platforms, the mRNA technology platform has significant advantages in the R&D process and production cycles, including fast, scalable and uniform production. CanSinoBIO will continue to focus on developing a variety of innovative preventive vaccines in its diversified product pipeline with proprietary technologies, including the inhaled version of its COVID-19 vaccine, Convidecia™. In December 2021, the NMPA granted approval for CanSinoBIO's MCV4 vaccine, Menhycia™, making it the first of its kind to be authorized in China.

About CanSinoBIO

Incorporated in 2009, CanSinoBIO (SSE: 688185, HKEX: 06185) commits to research, production and commercialization of innovative vaccines for China and global public health security. It possesses five integrated platform technologies including viral vector-based technology, synthetic vaccine technology, protein structure design and recombinant technology, mRNA technology, as well as formulation and delivery technology. As of today, it has established a robust pipeline of 17 vaccines preventing 12 diseases, including the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) conditionally approved in 2021, the Group A and Group C Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) and the Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) approved in the same year. Additional information can be found online at www.cansinotech.com

View original content:

SOURCE CanSino Biologics Inc.