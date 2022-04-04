Broadcom Inc. and Deutsche Bank to Host Custom Silicon Teach In

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and Deutsche Bank will host a webcast on Broadcom's custom silicon business on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can register for the event at https://investors.broadcom.com/events/event-details/custom-silicon-teach.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Ostojic, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ASIC products, and Vijay Janapaty, Vice President and General Manager of Physical Layer Products, will present.

A live audio webcast and replay along with presentation materials will be available at https://investors.broadcom.com/ under Events & Presentations.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

