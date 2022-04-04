BACARDÍ® RUM WANTS TO UNLEASH YOUR "SUMMER SELF" IN ITS BRAND-NEW "MOVE LIKE IT'S SUMMER" CAMPAIGN

World's Most-Awarded Rum Brand Is Summer-Ready with a Fresh Iteration of Its "Do What Moves You" Ethos, Plus Flavorful New Additions to the BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktail Lineup

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the iconic rum brand's 1,000th award milestone, BACARDÍ rum is hitting "play" on summertime vibes and sun-soaked festivities in its colorful "Move Like It's Summer" creative ad campaign. The new iteration, under the brand's "Do What Moves You" ethos, encourages everyone to embrace their summer selves, seize the flavor of life, and soak up every ounce of sunshine this summer with BACARDÍ in hand.

Centered around summertime sips – including BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails and cups brimming with BACARDÍ Coconut and BACARDÍ Superior rum-infused cocktails – the newfangled campaign plays up the warm-weather occasions we've all been waiting for. From lively block parties to carefree beach days – each vignette bursts with life as we bid farewell to the ordinary and slide into the season of spontaneity, beach lounging, and day parties that turn into night parties.

In addition to the hero 30-second 'Move Like It's Summer' campaign film, the summer campaign is comprised of two 0:15 vignettes fittingly entitled 'Beach Day,' and 'Block Party,' each depicting the colorful flavors of the season with vibrant visuals that pop in each scene, exemplifying the style and swag of a BACARDÍ-fueled summer. "Que Calor" by Major Lazer and J. Balvin sets the tone in all the clips, stirring up spirited dance parties from a balmy shoreline to a bustling street corner, each complete with BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails and tropical concoctions for all.

"BACARDÍ is all about doing what moves you, and there is no better time to adopt that mindset than summer," says Ned Duggan, Global Senior Vice President for BACARDÍ rum. "We believe in keeping that spirit alive year-round, but it's always exciting for BACARDÍ when summer rolls around, since that's when people are really looking to break free of the winter funk, get out and spend time with loved ones."

In ' Beach Day ,' a man discovers disconnected wires buried beneath the sand, which he plugs together to blare "Que Calor" through a freestanding wall of speakers on the beach. To the crack of the can opening, surrounding beachgoers hear the music and ditch their outer layers to reveal vibrant clothing and tropical flair. A woman on a sun lounger raps her nails on the side of her BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktail, the color of her nail polish changing along with the flavor of the can.

In ' Block Party ,' a woman on a balcony holding a BACARDÍ cocktail looks down at a crowded, busy street intersection. "Que Calor" is playing through a small radio until she motions from her window for the crossing guard to crank up the volume. The guard smiles and places a megaphone in front of the radio to amplify the music. A full-blown dance party emerges around her, and her shoes transform in color with each step, as dozens of coconuts tumble out of a BACARDÍ branded delivery truck, and partiers sip tropical rum cocktails while jamming to the sounds of summer.

"We wanted to celebrate that spontaneous, carefree and liberated feeling that comes so naturally with the summer season," says Laila Mignoni, Global Head of Brand Marketing Communications for BACARDÍ rum. "We were able to capture that sentiment through all the spot's creative elements, colorful transitions, and of course, the music, which really shined through with a huge thanks to talented directing duo, Cliqua. Their strong background in music was the perfect accompaniment to the upbeat campaign we envisioned."

Along with its new "Move Like It's Summer" campaign, BACARDÍ welcomes the season with flavorful additions to its product portfolio. After all, no one puts more Caribbean in a can than BACARDÍ, so, ditch the shakers, shots and mixers, and stay moving with BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails. The perfect companion for on-the-go imbibing and high-energy drinking occasions all year long, brand-new RTD flavors have officially hit shelves just in time for warmer weather, including BACARDÍ Piña Colada and a brand-new Mojito Variety Pack with new Mango Mojito and Strawberry Mojito variants – joining a robust lineup of full-flavored real rum canned cocktail offerings including longtime summer favorites, Sunset Punch and Rum Punch.

Seize the flavor of life and join BACARDÍ in celebrating the season by checking out the brand's new summer ad spots: Move Like It's Summer :30, Block Party :15 and Beach Party :15.

Concepted and created by BBDO New York, the "Move Like It's Summer" ad spots will run through September 2022, and will live on Meta, Snapchat, Pinterest, YouTube, Spotify and National TV. The spot will air during the NBA Playoffs, cable originals and within premium Connected TV environments.

Get your hands on new BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktail flavors and more by visiting www.DrinkBACARDI.com, and for more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDI.com.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.bacardi.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

