Are You a Texas Innovator? TXi To Host Trade Show & Job Fair in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Innovators (TXi), a media outlet and hub for innovation across Texas, will host the first annual Texas Innovators Showcase, sponsored by Staffing Solutions, on May 3 at Granberry Hills in San Antonio, Texas. The free event takes place from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and includes a trade show and job fair to unite hungry applicants with the region's business leaders.
What To Expect at the Showcase
For job seekers in Texas, the Texas Innovators Showcase offers a job fair, networking, workshops, panels of speakers, and an opportunity to hear the current market needs of the region's business owners and innovators.
Industries
- Cybersecurity
- Finance
- Human Resources
- Payroll
- Healthcare
- Information Technology
Speaker Panels
The panels begin at 10 a.m. and will cover a range of topics and industries. Additional speakers will be added throughout the coming weeks.
Healthcare: Will Current Innovation Trends Impact Health Systems?
- Cynthia Ramos - New Era
- Jamie Lagarde - Sedera Health
Marketing: Using Innovation as a Strategy To Build Your Brand
- JR Reichl - Marketing Consultant
- Sergio Luna - Rojo 032
Recruiting: Why Companies Must Innovate to Attract + Retain Talent
- Rebecca Dartez - L.K Jordan & Associates
- Jana Berton - Tri-Starr Group
- Lauren Costley - Deacon Recruiting
- Rob Dodson - CyberOps Training Academy
Leadership: Preparing Leaders For An Evolving Society
- Sean Azzaro - River City Community Church
- Yoan Mora - River City Community Church
- Manny Diotte - The Ferrari Kid
- Lindsay Houchen - SummitTrek Coaching
Finance: Why Banks Must Innovate or Die Out
- Robert Berry - Bank of America
- Joe Gubic - ABIP CPAs & Advisors
Law: Is 2022 The Year Lawyers Invest in Innovation?
- David Vanderhider - Dykema Law
- Desi Martinez - Martinez & Associates, PLLC
The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending can register for free here. Admission includes lunch and a VIP happy hour.
About TXi
Texas Innovators is a media outlet and news platform focused on showcasing the inspiring stories of innovators throughout Texas. Created to provide a central hub for the stories of those guiding Texas into the future, TXi was formed from the stories of innovation its creators hear daily. As an HR service provider, creators Matt Lowman and Jason Halsey have front-row seats to the powerful innovations driven by their clients at HR Service Partners.
