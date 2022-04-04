Advocate Aurora Enterprises acquires leading provider of health monitoring and emergency response solutions

MobileHelp and its sister company Clear Arch Health offer a range of innovative personal safety and medical monitoring systems.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Aurora Enterprises today announced its acquisition of MobileHelp, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring capabilities and personal emergency response systems.

This is the fourth transaction for Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health that strategically invests in and acquires consumer health and wellness companies to advance innovative solutions that go beyond traditional clinical care. Advocate Aurora's robust suite of services for the aging population ranges from clinical health system offerings, including home health and hospice care, to in-home personal care services provided by Senior Helpers, which it acquired last year.

By providing more consumer touchpoints outside health system walls, MobileHelp's personal safety and medical monitoring systems support the industrywide shift from episodic care to a more holistic approach. And as the population ages, so does the need for technology that facilitates high-quality interactions between health care providers and home-based patients.

"The future of health care includes using innovative technology to help consumers take better control of their health," Advocate Aurora Health CEO Jim Skogsbergh said. "The addition of MobileHelp underscores our dedication to investing in solutions that are complementary to our clinical offerings, advancing whole person health and our purpose of helping people live well."

"MobileHelp shares our commitment to enabling more people to age independently, comfortably and affordably," Advocate Aurora Enterprises President Scott Powder said. "With a range of innovative personal safety and medical monitoring systems, this investment lends itself to synergistic opportunities that will strengthen the care continuum and improve health outcomes."

MobileHelp's personal emergency response systems with GPS tracking can pinpoint a user's location, enabling emergency assistance to reach them quicker. The remote life safety systems currently provide peace of mind for consumers across more than 300,000 households. In the future, bundling the technology with Senior Helpers could offer an even higher level of support to those aging independently.

Additionally, remote patient monitoring capabilities offered through Clear Arch Health, MobileHelp's sister company, allow health care professionals to create customized monitoring plans to drive stronger adherence, deliver personalized care and strengthen a patient's support system. Tightly integrated with electronic health records, Clear Arch can help providers improve care coordination and better manage patients, including those who have chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

"Advocate Aurora's purpose to help people live well aligns with MobileHelp's mission to be somebody's hero every day," MobileHelp CEO Rob Flippo said. "Being part of this organization, which is so deeply embedded in the home health and senior care sectors, gives us an opportunity to innovate and improve care for those aging in place."

The MobileHelp leadership team will continue in their current roles.

Triple Tree served as exclusive financial advisor to Advocate Aurora Enterprises and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor. Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to MobileHelp.

About Advocate Aurora Enterprises

Advocate Aurora Enterprises (AAE) strategically invests in and acquires consumer health and wellness companies to advance innovative solutions that go beyond traditional clinical care. Grounded by our health care experience, AAE's growing portfolio of companies aims to address people's broader health needs to help them live well at every stage of life. AAE is a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the nation.

About MobileHelp

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS). MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health.

