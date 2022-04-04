ACR Appoints Dennis Suedkamp as Chief Executive Officer

VALENCIA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Component Repair, Inc. (ACR) is pleased to announce that Dennis Suedkamp has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dennis joins ACR with over 20 years of executive management and leadership experience in the commercial aviation industry. During his career, Dennis' leadership roles have included serving as president of Velocity Aerospace (which specializes in the maintenance, repair, overhaul and distribution of aircraft components and high-power electronic accessories, f/k/a Triumph Instruments – Burbank, a division of Triumph Group) and most recently as president/CEO of Fastener Technology Corp., which manufacturers exotic alloy fasteners for defense, commercial aviation, and the aerospace industry.

"I am thrilled to join Dennis Mack and the ACR team, and I am looking forward to building on ACR's solid foundation to foster growth of the company," Dennis said.

Dennis Suedkamp assumes the CEO role previously held by Christine Meyerstein. Christine commented, "when my husband passed away, Dennis Mack rose to lead ACR and has done a tremendous job over these years. Dennis Mack is planning to retire in a few years, and we are bringing in Dennis Suedkamp now, to facilitate an orderly transition over time and ensure that ACR will continue to be a great place to work for our loyal employees and deliver great quality and value to our loyal customers".

Northstar Group was retained by ACR to lead the search that resulted in the selection of Dennis Suedkamp as its new CEO. Dennis Mack commented "Northstar did an outstanding job helping us find the right person for this job; I am eager to help Dennis Suedkamp become the leader of the future for ACR".

About ACR

For more than 30 years, ACR has been a globally respected provider of component overhaul services to the leading airlines of the world and their suppliers. To learn more visit: www.acr.aero

