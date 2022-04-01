BayPort Donates $10,000 to The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union announced it is donating $10,000 to The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund through the Worldwide Foundation of Credit Unions.

The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund was established to provide direct monetary support to mitigate both short and long-term impacts to Ukraine's credit union system, including impacts affecting their employees and members.

"We are saddened and troubled by the tragedies unfolding in Ukraine, and want to leverage our support in whatever way we can," said Jim Mears, President/CEO of BayPort Credit Union. "Our credit union philosophy of 'People Helping People' doesn't end here at home in the Greater Hampton Roads Virginia area. We are honored to make this contribution to support and help stabilize Ukraine's credit union community."

BayPort is the region's only Community Development Financial Institution and a National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Low-Income Designated Credit Union. Membership is open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the Greater Hampton Roads area. BayPort is ranked in the top five percent of credit unions nationwide by asset size.

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

