ORVANA REPORTS LATEST TAGUAS PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Highlight: Notable intercept of 0.82 g/t Au over 61.2 meters

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce infill and expansion drilling results for the Company's 100%-owned Taguas Project in San Juan, Argentina.

As of March 27th 2022, 24 DDH holes totaling 3,845 meters have been drilled, of which 1946.5 meters (12 DDH) have analytical readings already. Work to date represents the first set of infill and expansion drilling of the ongoing fiscal 2022 program. The drilling program continues progressing well and the Company expects to achieve a total of 7,400 meters by May 2022. The company expects to disclose further drilling results in the near future, as they become available.

Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana, commented, "Based on the reported intercepts, we are very optimistic that the Taguas Project could improve its initial economics, as we enter the Pre-Feasibility stage. In addition, efforts are being made to understand the high-grade oxides in Cerro Campamento, which could potentially be a cash flow catalyst for the first years of the operation. Our team on the ground is working 24/7 to complete drilling targets before snow season settles in."

2022 Drill Program Overview

COVID, and a large exploration drilling demand in San Juan prevented the Company from starting 45 days before the preliminary plan. Infill program has been divided in two phases, the first one between late December 2021 and May 2022, and the second one starting in November 2022. Below is a summary of the Company's 2022 drill program at Taguas:

Cerros Taguas

Cerro Campamento

Cerros Taguas Results

24 core holes totaling 3,845 meters drilled to date.

Results for 12 core holes totaling 1,946.5 meters (Table 1).

Early lab assays showing solid results, identifying more high grades structures than previously modeled:

Proved continuity of structures and grade in Cerros Taguas Oxides deposit.

Additional 2,000 meters planned.

Figure 1. Drilling Campaign status in Cerros Taguas, with selected intercepts (CNW Group/Orvana Minerals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Cerros Campamento Results

Drilling has commenced in Cerro Campamento in order to define the shallower part of high gold grade oxides, which can potentially be mined by open pit.

3 core holes totaling 251.2 meters.

All assays are pending.

Figure 2. Drill campaign status in Cerro Campamento (all assays are pending) (CNW Group/Orvana Minerals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Quality Assurance-Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Samples were prepared and analyzed by Alex Stewart International Argentina SA Laboratory in Mendoza. This laboratory is ISO 9001; ISO 17025, and ISO 14001 certified. Samples were prepared following the P-5 laboratory preparation code: the samples were dried, crushed to passing 10 mesh (>80%), riffle split of 1kg sample and pulverized to 106 microns (>95%). The assays included 50 g Au by fire assay (FA), AA finish and 39 element package with aqua regia dilution and ICP OES finish. Over limits for Au and Ag were run in 50 g sample by FA and gravimetric method finish. Coarse and pulp rejects were returned and are stored in the Piuquenes storage facilities.

The reported work has been completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of quarter core field duplicates, coarse duplicates split after laboratory crushing, pulp duplicates split after laboratory pulverization, coarse analytical blank samples and 2 different CRMs inserted in batches of roughly 50 samples.

The exploration update was prepared under the supervision of Raúl Alvarez Cifuentes, a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and an employee of the company.

Table 1 – Intercepts from Cerros Taguas

The table shows the most significant results:

DDH FROM TO Downhole

lenght True

width* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Ore Type

















TADD237 0.00 22.90 22.90 14.89 0.32 19.26 <0.01 Oxide TADD237 54.20 58.20 4.00 2.60 0.35 8.65 <0.01 Oxide

















TADD238 55.80 64.60 8.80 5.72 0.29 6.69 <0.01 Oxide TADD238 121.10 146.45 25.35 16.48 0.27 3.61 <0.01 Oxide

















TADD239 30.20 134.40 104.20 67.73 0.25 4.70 <0.01 Oxide including 85.00 88.50 3.50 2.28 1.18 10.96 <0.01 Oxide

















TADD240 17.00 22.00 5.00 3.25 0.27 41.14 0.04 Oxide TADD240 75.00 77.00 2.00 1.30 0.57 12.30 <0.01 Oxide TADD240 114.00 117.00 3.00 1.95 0.55 7.80 0.01 Oxide TADD240 117.00 117.80 0.80 0.52 0.59 82.00 3.61 Sulfide TADD240 128.60 153.80 25.20 16.38 0.36 7.48 0.16 Sulfide

















TADD241 4.00 23.50 19.50 12.68 0.35 15.77 0.01 Oxide TADD241 53.00 59.00 6.00 3.90 0.29 4.83 <0.01 Oxide

















TADD242 24.50 28.50 4.00 2.60 0.38 22.50 0.03 Oxide TADD242 113.50 121.50 8.00 5.20 0.42 9.28 0.06 Oxide TADD242 179.20 179.70 0.50 0.33 3.02 180.2 1.85 Sulfide

















TADD243 48.80 72.30 23.50 15.28 0.21 15.31 0.01 Oxide TADD243 97.10 101.10 4.00 2.60 0.43 4.80 <0.01 Oxide TADD243 134.70 137.00 2.30 1.50 0.50 3.08 <0.01 Oxide TADD243 177.70 185.00 7.30 4.75 0.41 8.18 0.21 Oxide

















TADD244 0.00 6.00 6.00 3.90 0.34 23.73 <0.01 Oxide TADD244 25.40 119.50 94.10 61.17 0.82 16.59 0.02 Oxide including 62.10 77.00 14.90 9.69 2.80 26.61 0.04 Oxide TADD244 119.50 169.10 49.60 32.24 0.73 13.08 0.22 Sulfide

















TADD245 0.00 39.50 39.50 25.68 0.53 17.49 0.01 Oxide TADD245 66.50 101.00 34.50 22.43 0.35 13.81 0.02 Oxide TADD245 113.00 127.00 14.00 9.10 0.31 6.19 0.03 Oxide

















TADD246 77.60 116.00 38.40 24.96 0.34 15.18 <0.01 Oxide

















TADD247 7.00 137.20 130.20 84.63 0.36 3.82 <0.01 Oxide including 70.00 87.40 17.40 11.31 1.21 8.79 <0.01 Oxide

















TADD248 66.00 71.00 5.00 3.25 0.26 22.30 0.01 Oxide TADD248 164.00 170.00 6.00 3.90 0.83 8.45 0.12 Sulfide

* True width is averaged to 65% of the down-hole intercept, although ranges from 60-70% subject to intersection with sub-vertical veins and drilling dip.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia, currently in care and maintenance, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

