INSPIRING SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION AND INDIE MUSIC ARTIST AUTI SIGNS WITH PIVOTAL RECORDS DIVISION OF PIVOTAL MOMENTS MEDIA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral music sensation AUTI, with 400 million + views of her "Shallow" duet with her father, announces studio sessions and upcoming EP in signing with Pivotal Moments Media (PMM), Pivotal Records division. The deal signals Auti's commitment to using her platform as an advocate for suicide prevention and mental health. The partnership includes new recordings, co-writing projects, and advocacy for brands and non-profits focused on ending mental health stigma helping more young feel safe and supported in asking for help.

"My journey, including facing the pain that comes from losing a friend to suicide, as well as dealing with my own mental health challenges, is a big part of my music and drive. I love hearing from people around the world that my music is something they can relate to and derive comfort from. I'm thrilled to work with Pivotal Records at this early stage in my career to reach more people," said AUTI.

AUTI is currently in the studio recording her first EP. Her style is alternative pop with an engaging sound influenced by her fandom for artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Avril Lavigne. Look for her first single release in early May.

Her signing with Pivotal Moments follows the organization's recently announced deal with Multi-platinum country music recording artist Ty Herndon. Herndon announced that he will host a new, ten-episode podcast SOUNDBOARD on the PMM platform channel Resilience, featuring conversations with high-profile artists discussing their wins and struggles in their mental fitness journeys.

"I've been in music for a long time now. I've experienced the ups and downs associated with mental wellness and standing up for something bigger than music. To see AUTI at such a young age align her music with passion for mental health is a model of courage that I am proud to support as ambassador for Pivotal Moments," said Herndon.

Pivotal Moments Media is a newly formed global entertainment and education brand, whose mission is to strengthen mental fitness worldwide by creating, distributing, and promoting entertainment and education programs that inspire and motivate people to become mentally fit, overcome adversity, and lead fulfilling lives.

About AUTI

Growing up in the Charleston, West Virginia area, Auti has looked at life through a different lens after being bullied in school and experiencing the loss of a close friend to suicide that led to her own mental health challenges. At 14, Auti went viral in a video singing "Shallow" (originally performed by Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper) with her dad, amassing over 400 million views across various outlets, and hosted social media live performances to her following of more than 350,000 amazing fans. Auti taught herself multiple instruments in order to deliver the compassionate, imaginative, and reflective lyrics she has been writing for years. She has since worked with Dolly Parton's producer Kent Wells and recorded a duet with artist, MattyB, that has accumulated another 3 million views. She has opened for multi-platinum, Grammy nominated artists, Ty Herndon, Brady Seals, Jamie Floyd and others. In 2021, Auti won "Artist of the Year '' at The Josie Awards, which is the largest independent artist award show globally. Look for new music to be released in 2022.

About Pivotal Moments Media:

Pivotal Moments Media recognizes that many people do not get the information and education to identify and cope with mental health issues early enough. Recent health reports indicate that we live in an unprecedented mental health crisis, and our youth are especially affected ( HHS ). The PMM platform will curate and produce education and entertainment through its website, film, music, and other avenues with resources to encourage mental fitness. Instagram / Twitter / LinkedIn / Website

