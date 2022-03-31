The first NFT in The Banned Bee Collection, 'The Bee's Last Tweet,' is Available Now, Exclusively on DeepRedSky (Powered by Parler)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'The Bee's Last Tweet,' the first in The Banned Bee NFT Collection, is a limited-edition, exclusive 3D NFT (non-fungible token) commemorating the tragic day when The Babylon Bee was suspended from Twitter. It is now available today, exclusively on DeepRedSky.

The Banned Bee NFT Collection Last Tweet (PRNewswire)

"The job of the satirist is to speak the truth boldly through humor, poking holes in the popular narrative."

In an effort to properly honor the 3,189 Retweets and 283 Quote Tweets the legendary tweet received, the 3D NFT collection's size will be limited to 3,189 unique NFTs minted and secured on the Solana blockchain, with each priced at $283. Collectors now have a chance to own a digital piece of history, while helping support The Babylon Bee's ongoing mission to tell jokes and propagate wrongthink.

"The job of the satirist is to speak the truth boldly through humor, poking holes in the popular narrative. This tweet represents the moment Twitter tried to put a stop to that. They demanded we delete it from their platform. But we refused," explains Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. "This 'violative tweet' — preserved now as an NFT that can be bought, owned and proudly displayed — represents our defiance, our deliberate refusal to comply with their unreasonable demands and distorted view of reality."

"We believe in more speech at Parler, not censorship, and empowering people to think and share freely. Parler is proud to help mark monumental moments in American history and Free Speech, bring attention to injustice, and bring timely and timeless art to our growing NFT and social communities," added Parler CEO, George Farmer. "This collection is perfectly aligned for our marketplace and with our values and mission, something Twitter sadly doesn't share."

The Banned Bee Collection follows the highly popular initial offering on DeepRedSky, The CryptoTRUMP Club Collection, which debuted earlier this month. More exclusive artwork and commemorative experiences are coming soon, celebrating great moments in politics, pop-culture and pro-sports.

The DeepRedSky marketplace is powered by Parler, the leading viewpoint-neutral, free speech social media platform. Parler revealed this exciting reinvention of the non-fungible token (NFT) space, with great content and a new premium branded marketplace, earlier this year. CEO George Farmer explains,

"Parler values free expression, transparency and data privacy. While our new premium NFT marketplace is working to redefine the opportunities and experiences for both collectors and creators, we are doing so with the same approach to accessibility and security found at Parler."

About the Artist:

The Babylon Bee is the world's best and most accurate satire site, with every article being 100% verified by independent fact-checkers. The Bee is fake news you can trust. Discover Babylon Bee on Parler, Instagram and Facebook.

About DeepRedSky:

The premium marketplace delivers an engaging yet simplified user experience and connects fans and collectors with world-class individuals and brands across politics, media, sports, and the arts. DeepRedSky features creators who share the values of freedom of expression and protection from Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government. Offering creator-to-peer NFTs with varying degrees of rarity, DeepRedSky is amping up the digital purchase experience through auctions, pack and drops, gumball machine schemas, and instant buys. Collectors can purchase NFTs via credit card and receive the assets through any wallet on the Solana blockchain.

About Parler Inc.:

Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more visit https://parler.com, follow @Parler, or download on the iOS App Store now.

