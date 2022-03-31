CrossTower Launches Global NFT Marketplace, Offers Rare Music, Art, Movie, Sports Collectibles

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossTower, one of the world's fastest and leading trading platforms and digital asset investment firms, today announced the launch of its global non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. It provides a diverse set of NFT collection drops across segments. The launch of the marketplace is in partnership with Antara, a Hollywood movie; Terrain Art, the first blockchain-powered global art ecosystem; Shannon Rose, an abstract artist from Miami's Wynwood district; Alejandro Glatt, a Tulum-based NFT multidisciplinary artist; ANI, a media newswire and Mike Boornazian, an actor on HBO and TLC.

CrossTower Logo (PRNewsfoto/CrossTower) (PRNewswire)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represent digital art, music, and gaming collectibles, backed by the blockchain technology that enables the existence of cryptocurrency. With economies turning increasingly virtual, NFTs are also expected to enable metaverse. In 2021 alone, the global marketplace for NFTs reached USD 41 billion, according to blockchain data company Chainalysis. With the evolving NFT market, CrossTower aims to build a credible marketplace that allows creators and collectors to reach a wider audience. CrossTower's rare and exclusive NFTs will be available to users at https://crosstower.com/nft.

Through exclusive partnerships, CrossTower's NFT marketplace allows users to trade in NFT drops of Hollywood movies' IP rights and other niche art collections, in fiat and cryptocurrency holdings. The exchange also aims to tap into sports sector and celebrities' personal collections. To ensure authenticity and due diligence, CrossTower has set up selection committees for NFT drops of the premium and exclusive collections it is offering on its marketplace.

Here are the unique benefits of the CrossTower NFT marketplace platform:

Minting and white glove services for creators : CrossTower's marketplace offers facilities like minting (the process of turning digital files into NFTs), trading and drop (the exact date, time, and minting price of an NFT). The marketplace also offers compliance friendly consulting services for NFT creators – helping with complex procedures, tax consultation and providing tiered advisory services.

Exclusive collections for collectors : Buyers and collectors can access authentic and exclusive collections at the marketplace, like NFT drops of the Hollywood movie Antara's IP rights and Newswire agency ANI's exclusive news videos.

A seamless, elite experience for traders : Traders can participate in auctions to collect rare artwork. CrossTower's marketplace provides a seamless resell experience, offering NFT purchases in Ether tokens. Eventually, CrossTower plans to integrate both the Algorand and the Polygon blockchains, so NFT collections are more accessible to users.

Kapil Rathi, CEO and co-founder of CrossTower said, "In 2022, the global market for NFTs reached billions of dollars. The market is expected to grow to over USD 80 billion by 2025. CrossTower not only provides best-in-class tech infrastructure, but also offers an all-encompassing financial ecosystem with its listing, trading, and financing capabilities. CrossTower is well-positioned to grow alongside the NFT sector as it expands worldwide."

The CrossTower marketplace also offers the world a direct window to a niche and rare tribal and handicraft art based NFT collection.

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

Founded in 2019, CrossTower, ranked fourth in the world by Cryptocompare, is a crypto exchange with capital market capabilities. CrossTower empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible. CrossTower provides best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of retail traders and institutions, including hedge funds, family offices, endowments, pensions and other market participants.

Media Contact:

media@crosstower.com

PRIYANKA P PANDIT

Mobile: +1 (347) 416-2219 (US)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossTower