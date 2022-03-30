World Animal Protection Announces Grammy Award-Winning Entertainer, Mýa as First United States Celebrity Ambassador

NEW YORK CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global animal welfare nonprofit organization World Animal Protection is pleased to announce Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, musician, dancer, choreographer, actress, activist and philanthropist, Mýa, as its first US Celebrity Ambassador.

Mýa's values and passion for animal welfare closely align with World Animal Protection's mission to move the world to protect animals. Mýa lives a vegan, cruelty-free lifestyle encompassing food, beauty, fashion & home decor, etc., and has lent her voice to various causes focused on animal rights/welfare, and most recently the latest documentary; They're Trying to Kill Us, a film that exposes Racial Inequality in The Food System, supported by the voices of other key players of the industry.

"It's an honor to represent an organization whose mission resonates with my soul, and I feel so passionate about. I am fortunate to be able to use my platform to raise awareness and encourage my fans, followers, and the general public to educate themselves on the cruel treatment of animals and how we can end their needless suffering." says Mýa.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US, states, "It is a dream come true to have someone with Mýa's considerable influence join us as the first World Animal Protection, US Celebrity Ambassador. Mýa shares our vision of changing the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering. Forever. We are looking forward to an exciting partnership."

Mýa will be instrumental in advocating for World Animal Protection's two strategic goals: Ending the Commodification of Global Wildlife and No Future for Factory Farming.

World Animal Protection is the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status.

World Animal Protection is the global voice for animal welfare, with more than 70 years' experience campaigning for a world where animals live free from cruelty and suffering.

World Animal Protection has offices in 12 countries and works across 47 countries collaborating with local communities, the private sector, civil society and governments to change animals' lives for the better.

The organization's goal is to change the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering for both wild and farmed animals. Through its global food system strategy, World Animal Protection will end factory farming and create a humane and sustainable food system, that puts animals first. By transforming the broken systems that fuel exploitation and commodification, the organization will give wild animals the right to a wild life. Its work to protect animals will play a vital role in solving the climate emergency, the public health crisis and the devastation of natural habitats.

