Resources for Human Development Provides Notice of Data Incident

EXTON, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resources of Human Development, Inc. ("RHD") is notifying individuals of an event that may affect the privacy of some personal information. While, to date, RHD has no evidence that information has been or will be misused, RHD is providing information about the event, RHD's response to it, and resources available to help protect personal information. On March 28, 2022, RHD began mailing written notices to potentially impacted individuals for whom it has contact information. RHD also posted notice of this incident on its website at: https://www.rhd.org/

On February 16, 2022, RHD became aware that a computer drive was stolen on January 27, 2022 containing a portion of RHD's participants' personal information. This stolen hard drive was related to the Point-to-Point program, which is one of RHD's programs located in Exton, PA. The types of information potentially impacted varied by person, but may have included Social Security Numbers, drivers' license numbers, financial account information, payment card information, dates of birth, prescription information, diagnosis information, treatment information, treatment providers, health insurance information, medical information, Medicare/Medicaid ID numbers, employer identification numbers, electronic signatures, usernames and passwords. While, to date, the investigation has found no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of data, RHD is making its community aware out of an abundance of caution.

RHD takes the confidentiality, privacy and security of the personal information in its care very seriously. In response to this theft, RHD took steps to address this incident promptly after it was discovered, including reporting the incident to the police and conducting an internal investigation to understand what had taken place and how. RHD has secured its system and offices. RHD has also reviewed its internal data management and protocols and has implemented enhanced security measures to help prevent this type of incident from recurring.

RHD has set up a dedicated toll-free telephone line at 1-833-694-0909 to answer questions related to the event. The toll-free line will be available Monday — Friday, 9am to 9pm Eastern time.

RHD encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-­877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Other Steps Individuals Can Take to Protect Personal Information

Individuals have the right to place a "security freeze" on their credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in their credit report without their express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in their name without their consent. However, individuals should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application individuals make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, individuals cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on their credit report. To place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies below:

Experian TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Equifax PO Box 9554 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888- PO Box 105788 Allen, TX 75013 909-8872 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze 888-298-0045 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html

www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, individuals will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, individuals have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on their file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual falls victim to identity theft, he or she is entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. To place a fraud alert, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax P.O. Box 9554 P.O. Box 2000 P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 30348 800-525-6285 1-888-397-3742 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services www.experian.com/fraud/center.html





Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov, 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the individuals' state Attorney General.

