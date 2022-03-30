Pacific Dental Services Surpasses Major Milestone in Same-Day Dental Restorations

PDS-supported dental practices have produced more than three million CEREC restorations with the help of computer-aided design and manufacturing, surpassing a major milestone.

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental support organizations, closed out the first quarter of 2022 by achieving a major milestone: more than three million same-day dental restorations have been produced within the company's supported dental practices to date. PDS-supported dental practices use computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology to produce dental restorations onsite, offering a convenient, high quality and efficient solution to patients in urgent need of a tooth replacement. As the first milestone of its kind in the dental industry, this achievement illustrates PDS' commitment to clinical excellence through modern dentistry with advanced, proven technology.

The CEREC® system, manufactured by Dentsply Sirona, has been available since the mid-1980s, but less than 10% of dentists in the United States currently offer their patients this chairside, same-day solution for dental restoration. The CAD/CAM process includes the digital image, design, mill and cement of a natural-looking dental crown, inlay/onlay, or veneer on the same day, reducing the number of visits patients need to make to their dentist. PDS first implemented it into its supported practices over 15 years ago and today, nearly all of organization's supported dental practices offer this innovative technology.

"Our goal is the ensure our supported clinicians have the ability to offer their patients the most advanced, proven technology that enables convenient and comprehensive dentistry. Achieving three million CEREC CAD/CAM restorations is a testament to that commitment," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS. "Same-day CEREC CAD/CAM technology is a key dental differentiator that allows PDS-supported dentists the ability to perform complex restorations faster, more efficiently, and more accurately than traditional restorative dentistry. It serves as a cornerstone of the comprehensive care our supported clinicians provide their patients every day."

Bart Stears, DDS, owner dentist at PDS-supported dental practices Dentists of Tucson, Miramonte Dental Group, and Every Kid's Dentist and Orthodontics in Tucson, Arizona, added, "CEREC CAD/CAM same-day dentistry is a standard. Today's patients are looking for convenience, comfort, and esthetics, as well as state-of-the-art equipment that offers faster, safer and long-lasting restorations. With CEREC, I'm able to deliver all of these in the same day." Dr. Stears has been using CEREC CAD/CAM in his general dentistry practices for nine years.

In addition to CEREC CAD/CAM same-day dental restorations, PDS-supported practices also offer patients clinical treatment tools at the forefront of oral and whole-body health such as dental-medical integrated health records which provide a better understanding of a patient's overall health, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), digital X-rays, soft tissue diode lasers, salivary diagnostics and the VELscope® oral cancer screening system. Additionally, PDS-supported practices offer general dentistry and a wide range of specialty services in the same location, such as endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and periodontics.

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 850 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS-supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com or follow us on Facebook: @pacificdentalservices, Instagram: @pacific.dental, LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services, Twitter: @pacificdental, and YouTube: @pacificdentaltv.

