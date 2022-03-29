Sentry opens boutique hotel, The Inn at SentryWorld

The Inn welcomes guests to enjoy authentic, Wisconsin-style hospitality, along with luxury accommodations and exceptional amenities

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, luxury boutique hotel in central Wisconsin, The Inn at SentryWorld, opened its doors today. The upscale hotel, built by Sentry Insurance, is located across the street from its Stevens Point headquarters on the SentryWorld campus. It will serve destination golfers, visitors to the central Wisconsin community, and the mutual insurer's business clientele.

Sentry Insurance built the upscale hotel across from its Stevens Point headquarters on the SentryWorld campus.

The hotel is located just off SentryWorld's championship golf course's 18th fairway, providing great views of the course and its peaceful parkland setting. It features spacious suites and intimate gathering spaces, ideal for personal getaways, weddings and corporate retreats. Guests can expect an authentic Wisconsin-style hospitality experience during their stay.

"For more than 117 years, Sentry's business has thrived on building relationships and delivering exceptional customer service," said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO. "The Inn will allow us to provide our business insurance customers, agents and brokers a truly distinctive experience. What's more, The Inn will offer a unique, unrivaled hospitality experience for those visiting the Stevens Point and central Wisconsin area."

The Inn features 64 spacious guest rooms and suites, and special, executive-level accommodations which are all designed with modern amenities and special touches. All rooms have their own patio or terrace with seating—most facing the adjacent woods and SentryWorld course, home to the 2023 U.S. Senior Open.

Guests also have access to intimate gathering spaces throughout The Inn, including a comfortable living room offering numerous board games for families and friends to enjoy together, and a guest café library filled with books written by Wisconsin authors and ones written about Wisconsin.

The Inn's decorative details feature the work of several local artists and designers and include. handmade quilts crafted by artisans from central Wisconsin. Photography by Sentry employee Katie Berdan Wolden and murals by local artist Meredith Trzebiatowski, featuring Wisconsin's natural landscapes and people, are also featured throughout the hotel.

Guests can also experience local flavor through The Inn's onsite dining options, which include a café, bakery, and bar, as well as nearby casual dining at PJ's and fine dining at Muse, which is expected to reopen in the near future. SentryWorld's culinary team focuses on fresh, seasonal, and regional options—to give visitors a taste of real Wisconsin.

Other amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, Kids Club and The Outfitter, where guests can rent outdoor sporting equipment such as bikes and cross-country skis to take advantage of the scenic Green Circle trail that winds along the Wisconsin River valley.

Through a covered colonnade, The Inn is connected to the SentryWorld Fieldhouse, which offers additional event spaces and activities, such as tennis, pickleball, a golf simulator and indoor driving range.

Golf remains the pinnacle of the SentryWorld experience and golfers will have the option of staying at The Inn with special stay and play options. When the course opens June 1, 2022, SentryWorld will debut its new fully inclusive golf experience. The experience will include handcrafted food and beverage options (made-to-order if desired) at two on-course refreshment stations, all of which are included in the greens fees. GPS-enabled golf carts are also included with each round, as are all gratuities. Tee times have been spaced out from 10-minute intervals to 20-minute intervals to provide a more relaxed, enjoyable round and to ensure the course remains in pristine condition throughout each day.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.-native Chad Bates is the General Manager of The Inn at SentryWorld. Bates has 20-plus years of experience in managing luxury hotels, including working for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

"What you'll find at The Inn at SentryWorld is a high emphasis on the total guest experience," said Bates. "From cozy rooms and a welcoming atmosphere to championship golf and outdoor activities, The Inn has something for everybody. We're excited to share those one-of-a-kind experiences with everyone seeking the best that this community and Wisconsin has to offer."

Swaback Architects designed The Inn at SentryWorld. J.H. Findorff & Son oversaw construction.

Located at 501 Michigan Ave N in Stevens Point, Wis., guests can now book their stay or plan their event through the SentryWorld website. For more information about The Inn or to plan a visit to SentryWorld, visit SentryWorld.com

