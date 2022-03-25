TIME Reveals Inaugural TIME100 Impact Award Honorees Ahead of Celebratory Gala at the Museum of the Future in Dubai

TIME Reveals Inaugural TIME100 Impact Award Honorees Ahead of Celebratory Gala at the Museum of the Future in Dubai

The Event will Feature Appearances by Honorees Including David Adjaye, will.i.am, Sarah Al Amiri, Tony Elumelu, Huda Kattan, Deepika Padukone, and a Special Musical Performance by Honoree Ellie Goulding

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the honorees of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards, recognizing individuals who are using their influence to build a better future. They are: David Adjaye, architect and founder, Adjaye Associates; Sarah Al Amiri, U.A.E. Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Tony Elumelu, philanthropist and founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation; Ellie Goulding, singer-songwriter and activist; Huda Kattan, entrepreneur and founder, Huda Beauty; Deepika Padukone, actor, producer and philanthropist; and will.i.am, musician and entrepreneur.

(PRNewsfoto/TIME) (PRNewswire)

Read more about the seven honorees receiving a TIME100 Impact Award: TIME.com/IMPACT

To celebrate, TIME is hosting an invite-only gala on Monday, March 28, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, featuring appearances by all seven Impact Award honorees, as well model and entrepreneur Tyra Banks; actor and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Kat Graham; Freetown, Sierra Leone mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr; motorsports racing driver Pierre Gasly, and other leaders, influencers, visionaries and members of the global TIME100 community.

TIME's Vice President of Events and Editorial Director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai says: "Across every industry, TIME100 leaders—scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians—are moving our world forward. We are excited to recognize even more extraordinary achievements with the TIME100 Impact Awards, and we look forward to celebrating our honorees in-person."

World Government Summit is the Founding Partner of the TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards, which will be the first major event at Dubai's Museum of the Future since its opening ceremony on February 22, 2022.

FTX is the Exclusive Crypto Partner and G42 is the Exclusive AI Enablement Partner.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME's mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world's most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

Media contact: Kiasia Truluck, kiasia.truluck@time.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIME