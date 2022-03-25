MTStreets Releases New Single "Just Friends" as Prelude to June 12th EP

MIAMI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami based pop artist MTStreets released a new single "Just Friends," this morning at midnight at MTStreets on Instagram and all major platforms. The song is coupled with an emotionally charged lyric video https://youtu.be/RLHDHc2Duqs about a recent relationship that started off with fireworks and transitioned into the friend zone. After exchanging I love you's, the couple separated by thousands of miles – he moved to Miami and she moved to Costa Rica.

MTStreets (PRNewswire)

"She ended up later moving to Miami so we could be together again, but from the moment she arrived, it was different. The distance made us grow way apart," MTStreets says. "She just wanted to be friends even though I had lingering feelings. That hurt, but I knew when I was writing the song, I was experiencing pain many people could relate to."

"Dua Lipa and her team encouraged me to open my music up to vulnerabilities in my life. That's a scary place to write from. It makes me feel naked in a world dressed in parkas. But it's also brilliant. Music is about how it makes us feel. When I'm writing about raw and real-life situations, I am more likely to touch hearts," MTStreets said. Dua Lipa and MTStreets got a chance to work together in collaborative sessions in Denver sponsored by Sony Music. "I was invited to participate as a pop producer and had career changing interactions with artists, producers, and music industry people."

The new single combines earnest lyrical themes with heartfelt melodies to create emotionally charged storytelling. The song firmly lands in the pop lane and features a hip-hop beat behind it. That's an intentional tribute to MTStreets' time living in Los Angeles where so much of his day to day musical life was grounded in rap and hip-hop through working with mega talented people like Cicero of 808 Mafia. "I found a way to make pop music for people in pain by layering just enough hip-hop to make my sound push the edges of hope."

About MTStreets: He is a huge advocate for mental health and addiction through various non-profits. This anchors him to living life with a bigger sense of purpose. You can learn more about MTStreets at the official MTStreets website.

Just Friends Cover (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ddbliss Group