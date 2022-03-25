Encompass Health announces date of 2022 first quarter earnings call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on April 27, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on April 28, 2022, to discuss its results.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-342-8591 and giving the conference ID EHCQ122. International callers should dial 203-518-9713 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Erin Wendel-Ritter| 205.970.5912

erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Miller | 205.970.5860

Mark.Miller@encompasshealth.com

