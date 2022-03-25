Brick & Mortar: Better Than Ever.

5WPR Consumer Survey Reveals that Men Lead The Resurgence of the IRL Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2022 Consumer Culture Report, revealing over half of the consumers surveyed prefer to find new products in-store as opposed to online.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

These shopping preferences are especially predominant in consumers between the ages 25 and 34, and of those who responded, 56% of men prefer to find new products in-store compared to 48% of women.

"When we see who prefers shopping in-store, it's important to understand what it is, specifically, they might be shopping for. For example: Consumers between the ages of 25 and 34 might be purchasing furniture for a new house or apartment, and that's something that many prefer to see and feel in person before making the purchase," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara Busch. "Knowing what target demographics are shopping for in-store and why, can help brick-and-mortar locations build an in-store experience and/or window display that draws the customer in."

The top three elements that inspire in-store shopping are: in-store experiences, sales staff support and advice, and an activity to share with friends. Also important to 84% of consumers as they return to the shops, is retail outlets implementing safety measures.

Looking nationwide, it seems Houston may have the strongest pull to get consumers through storefront doors—70.5% of respondents living in the surrounding metropolitan area prefer finding new products in-store—the highest rate of any city in the country.

"There are a couple of reasons shoppers in the south might be stepping back from their computers and into stores to shop," adds Busch. "Houston stays warm year-round, meaning chilly days are less likely to keep consumers inside for half the year. Additionally, The Galleria—the biggest mall in Texas—is located in Houston. Housing more than 400 shops, it offers a retail experience unlike many others, one you certainly can't get online."

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry, providing clients with the most up-to-date consumer insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of client campaigns.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations