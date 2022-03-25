BiasSync Named Company of the Year at LA Business Journal 2022 Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards

Recognition demonstrates company's deep commitment to behavior change

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Business Journal has named BiasSync Company of the Year at the publication's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Awards. BiasSync received the recognition under the symposium's growth category.

Each year, the LA Business Journal honors DEI champions in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts and commitment to an inclusive and equitable work environment. In addition to recognizing these efforts, the awards honor companies that demonstrate "business leadership while simultaneously creating an inclusive environment that enables diversity and equity to thrive," the LA Business Journal says.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor," said Michele Ruiz, BiasSync's co-founder and CEO. "Our science-based solution is designed to address what most DE&I solutions fail at, which is behavior change in workplaces. We have designed a data-driven solution with real-time analytics to enable organization leaders understand with precision where the challenges are and implement our methodology to achieve DE&I objectives. It is gratifying to be recognized for our proprietary approach and the impact BiasSync is having across industries."

Companies without effective DEI efforts risk real economic, legal and workforce consequences. For example, by some measures, employees at large companies who perceive bias are nearly three times more likely to be disengaged at work and 2.6 times more likely to withhold ideas and market solutions. What's more, 75% of these employees report they are not proud to work for their companies, and 80% don't encourage friends and associates to seek employment at their workplace.

Ruiz said, "Bias in the workplace has serious repercussions—not only for the people directly impacted, but also on a company's bottom line. However, by taking science-based steps to mitigate unconscious bias, organizations can more effectively assess and manage the issue."

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

