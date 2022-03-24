PureCycle Named No. 9 'Best Places to Work' by Plastics News

NAPLES, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT)–a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling–was named in the top 10 of 'Best Places to Work' by Plastic News. During the ninth annual awards ceremony held on March 23, 2022, in Naples, Florida, PureCycle was announced as No. 9 amongst the 22 companies named as finalists.

Dan Holloway, vice president of human resources, PureCycle said, "Over the past year, PureCycle has achieved a number of important milestones, none of which would have been possible without the countless hours and dedication of our team. This honor is for every PureCycle team member past and present; thank you for helping us in our efforts to revolutionize the ability to turn plastic waste into a renewable resource."

About Plastics News' Best Places to Work

The 2022 list separates processors and suppliers. Eligibility requirements include having a facility in the United States or Canada with a minimum of 15 employees and being in business for at least one year. Company workplace policies and practices, as well as an internal employee engagement and satisfaction survey, are taken into consideration for the process. The annual survey and awards program is managed by Best Companies Group, a Harrisburg, Pa.-based research firm that has spent more than a decade administrating data and identifying exceptional places to work.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com.

