PostNet launches expansion initiative to sustain growth

DENVER, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has shifted its eyes toward the future with the launch of an initiative that will allow the franchise to help small business owners across the country as well as build upon continued success despite a volatile business environment.

A conversion and acquire and convert strategy have been created to emphasize the need to help independent small business owners who continue feeling the strain of the COVID pandemic. The initiative grants independent business owners and entrepreneurs a pathway to ownership.

"The past two years have been difficult for everyone because there was a high level of uncertainty when the pandemic hit," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "At PostNet, we made the necessary changes to meet the demand of our customers. As an essential business, we were able to keep our doors open and assist our customers with the necessary tools to keep their businesses open.

"We wouldn't have been able to be successful without the dedication of our franchise owners as well. Their willingness to pivot in different directions helped us adapt to the new business climate. It took a complete team effort for us to thrive over the past couple of years."

PostNet saw a 10.3% increase in same store sales from 2019 to 2021. The franchise also added 29 new franchises to its network in 2021.

"While PostNet is coming off two record years in 2020 and 2021, many independent small business owners in the pack, ship and print segment have not fared nearly as well," McPherson said. "With this new strategy, independent owners can choose to join the PostNet brand through conversion and take advantage of all the franchisor's support and brand identity. If an independent owner is looking to sell the business, PostNet has qualified franchisees in many markets looking for an acquisition to add to their PostNet franchised business. It's a win-win for all those involved."

