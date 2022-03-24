The New Flat Rate to hold IAQ pricing workshop at NCI Summit

Rodney Koop, John Ellis to provide valuable tools for positioning and selling indoor air quality solutions

DALTON, Ga., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from The New Flat Rate , the first and only menu-pricing system for home service contractors, will teach business owners how to utilize strategic pricing for IAQ solutions during the National Comfort Institute (NCI) High-Performance HVAC Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 27-31.

The New Flat Rate's CEO Rodney Koop, left, and service trainer John Ellis will teach business owners how to utilize strategic pricing for IAQ solutions during the NCI High-Performance HVAC Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 27-31. (PRNewswire)

As part of NCI's partner sessions, The New Flat Rate's CEO Rodney Koop and service trainer John Ellis will present valuable tools for how to price and get paid for the discovery, design and implementation of IAQ solutions. The workshop will take place on March 31 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time.

"Throwing prices at the wall isn't going to help you build your IAQ division. It's only going to prolong your company from maximizing solutions," Koop said. "This workshop is designed to give contractors the necessary tools to diversify their company and branch out into IAQ services. This will give companies a competitive advantage in their market while providing greater satisfaction and health to their customers."

Koop has 40-plus years in the HVAC industry and brings a wealth of knowledge about consumer buying habits to the NCI Summit. As a published author of the best-selling book, "Why Won't They Pay Me What I'm Worth," he has also contributed numerous articles and industry assessments to major publications across the skilled trades.

In addition to being a service trainer with The New Flat Rate, Ellis is the owner of Dynamic Air Consulting. He works with clients on complex IAQ issues and provides in-field coaching to HVAC professionals during the discovery, design, and implementation of IAQ solutions. He also teaches the indoor air quality principles workshop for Daikin Comfort.

"In today's world, more and more people are becoming concerned about the IAQ, health and safety of their homes and offices," Ellis said. "We want to equip and train contractors to be in the best positions to address these concerns without the stress of pricing and selling the services. Creating profitability for the contractors while providing real solutions and comfort for their customers is our top priority."

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

