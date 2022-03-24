INEO Announces DTC Eligibility

SURREY, BC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced, the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made INEO common shares eligible for electronic deposit at the DTC. The Company believes being DTC eligible will make trading in its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market more accessible to the US investment community. INEO common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "INEOF".

"We are excited to receive DTC eligibility as we continue to expand our investor community," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We are committed to growing and know receiving DTC eligibility is another step towards helping us achieve our goals as we provide enhanced access and liquidity to our growing U.S. investor base."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities which are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." Having DTC eligibility enables the INEO common shares to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes. This allows for a more streamlined process of trading of the INEO common shares in the United States while enhancing the liquidity of the common shares in the OTC capital markets.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., owns and operates the INEO Media Network – an integrated digital advertising, loss prevention and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. INEO generates advertising revenue and offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This news release uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

