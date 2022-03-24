Grom Social Enterprises and Curiosity Ink Media Engage Services of Brand and Design Expert Richard Manville to Lead Design for Santa.com

BOCA RATON, Fla. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) and its recently-acquired Curiosity Ink Media, have engaged the services of veteran brand builder and design expert Richard Manville's Richard Manville Studio, to guide design for the company's holiday entertainment and shopping hub, Santa.com. The engagement with Manville was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman & CEO, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. and Jared Wolfson, CEO of Curiosity Ink Media.

Grom Social Enterprises and Curiosity Ink Media will engage the services of brand and design expert Richard Manville to lead the design for Santa.com (PRNewswire)

Manville has held leadership positions for companies such as Mattel, Time Warner and Turner Broadcasting.

Manville is founder and head of design consultancy for Richard Manville Studio and textile design studio R.B. Manville in Los Angeles. With expansive experience in global brand, product and packaging development in all tiers of the consumer spectrum, Manville has held leadership positions for companies such as Mattel, Time Warner, Turner Broadcasting and luxury brands

Agraria San Francisco, Baccarat, Harrod's and Louis Vuitton.

Manville will team up with Curiosity Ink Media to drive general design, layout and functionality, as well as craft the overall user experience (UX) for the site, a virtual North Pole featuring immersive content, curated gifting ideas, decor and entertainment tips. Additionally, Manville will lend his expertise to Grom Social, the parent-supervised and fully monitored safe social app for kids under 13, who are not permitted on most other social media without parental consent.

Accomplished in creating, building and growing some of the world's most iconic brands, Manville is recognized as an innovator with work featured in influential publications such as the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Fast Company, Architectural Digest and Elle Décor. While at Mattel, Manville oversaw global brand identity development for the Barbie franchise and the invention of over 70 design and development patents for the company's break-through toy category, Ello. At Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Turner/Hanna-Barbera, he was responsible for brand identity development of Cartoon Network and Hanna-Barbera Classic Characters, classic film properties including Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind, and the action properties Batman and Robin, and Superman. After graduation from Parson's School of Design, Manville began his career in New York at the design firm Manville, Bakacs, Santana developing product concepts and branding for Estée Lauder, Elizabeth Arden, Liz Claiborne, Macy's and The Gap.

About Santa.com

Santa.com was born out of the simple idea of removing the stress from the holidays to bring more joy. With busy parents and caregivers in mind, and those who love the spirit of the holidays, Santa.com is a one-stop holiday hub, filled with curated gifting ideas, decor and entertainment tips and easy solutions to the many holiday needs. Santa.com is also an opportunity for a shared experience with kids, where the magic of the holidays lives and any child (whose parent has opted in) can safely engage in a digital North Pole environment and send their wish list to Santa.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

