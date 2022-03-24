BlueHalo's State-of-the-Art Technology Complex Moves to Sandia Science & Technology Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo has announced plans to expand its existing New Mexico campus through significant improvements and capital investments in an existing facility located in Albuquerque's Sandia Science & Technology Park to accommodate the needs of the rapidly growing company's customer base and high-tech staff. This 83,000-square foot facility at the corner of Eubank and Gibson SE, will provide BlueHalo with additional manufacturing, research and development, and office space needed for the company's 300 New Mexico employees and enable the creation of over 70 jobs with an average salary of $90,000 in the near-term. The move brings BlueHalo's New Mexico footprint to approximately 163,000 square feet.

BlueHalo is committed to investing in New Mexico as well as sustaining and creating high-wage manufacturing jobs. Selecting an existing location with the necessary infrastructure in place, allows the company to expand while also meeting a move-in schedule that enables on-target product deliveries to key customers in New Mexico and around the nation.

"Throughout my years in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, I've been proud to support New Mexico's growing role as a leader in emerging defense and space technologies—and the new careers that brings to our state. I'm proud that BlueHalo has chosen Albuquerque to be a launchpad for new jobs and economic activity. I look forward to this new, state-of-the-art campus that will host the type of innovation that we do so well in New Mexico," said U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

"BlueHalo's commitment to our City is an investment in our community and its future, and we're looking forward to even greater aerospace and directed energy activity in Albuquerque in the coming decades," said Mayor Tim Keller. "Albuquerque's proximity to key research partners and educational institutions, highly-skilled workforce, and excellent quality of life make it a top choice for innovative, high-tech industries."

"As we drive the flywheel of innovation, delivering leading-edge solutions to our customers, we will continue to expand our footprint to ensure our ability to properly serve those customers in the most timely and efficient way. BlueHalo's long-term commitment to New Mexico is stronger than ever, and we are thrilled to continue that partnership as we deliver the next generation of products and solutions to the warfighter," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "The decision to expand into an existing facility near Kirtland Air Force Base, adjacent to our other Albuquerque facilities, will avert any disruptions to our programs and delivery of our solutions to those who need it to defend our country. This facility will be upfitted to accommodate our high-tech needs and will serve as one of the major hubs across the BlueHalo Labs national infrastructure."

The new space, located at 10800 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123, offers proximity to BlueHalo's current manufacturing and development facility as well as to customers the company serves at Kirtland Air Force Base. The facility includes an office complex, laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and test areas. The extensive building improvements, designed by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, will be completed by Klinger Constructors, LLC, an Albuquerque-based company founded in 1982. The facilities will be built specifically to accommodate continued technology innovation and rapid transition to manufacturing for BlueHalo products across multiple mission areas including Advanced Radio Frequency (RF) Systems; c-UAS and Directed Energy; Laser Communications; and Space-Qualified Electronics and Systems, including Stabilized Precision Optics and Tracking (SPOT).

The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) has awarded BlueHalo $2.25 million from its LEDA job-creation fund.

"BlueHalo is committed to New Mexico and the state's partnership with BlueHalo remains strong," said Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. "The Economic Development Department will continue to support this vital technology company as it expands at the Sandia Science & Technology Park, grows its manufacturing space to meet customer demand, and creates dozens of highly skilled and good-paying jobs.

"We are delighted to welcome BlueHalo to North America's Premier Science and Technology Park," said Sherman McCorkle, Chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Sandia Science & Technology Park Development Corporation. "The Sandia Science & Technology Park provides unparalleled synergy between private sector technology innovators and our nation's national laboratories. The everyday collaboration of such a broad range of world-class scientists and engineers can't be duplicated elsewhere, and we are excited for BlueHalo to become a part of that with this expansion."

The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has pledged $250,000 through its LEDA fund and will also act as fiscal agent for the state's funding. BlueHalo will also apply for an Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB). All incentives are pending and contingent on approval by the Albuquerque City Council.

"Investing in aerospace and directed energy is a key strategy for the City of Albuquerque and our economic development colleagues across the City, and the State," said City of Albuquerque Economic Development Director Charles Ashley, III. "Partnerships like these will continue to build the space economy infrastructure in Albuquerque, creating jobs, opportunity, and strengthening our position as the place for space."

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), the area's non-profit, private sector economic development organization, provided technical assistance for the project.

"BlueHalo's expansion of its current manufacturing facilities in the Albuquerque region exemplifies the great opportunity here for firms in the aerospace and defense industry sector. Utilizing an exciting facility at a strategic location such as the Sandia Science & Technology Park not only allows for acceleration of launch of operations, but it will contribute to the growth of the overall industry ecosystem," Danielle Casey, AREA President and CEO, said.

The lease has been executed and the expected move-in date is May 2022.

