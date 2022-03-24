Batteries Plus Continues to Power Onward with Expanded Presence Nationwide, Surmounting Pandemic Year after Year

National Battery Retailer Signs 15 Franchise Units at Start of 2022, After a Record-Breaking 2021

HARTLAND, Wis., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is hitting the ground running in 2022, announcing 15 new signings in January and February alone. The nation's largest and fastest-growing light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise has recently expanded its presence in eight states. This comes after a record-breaking year in 2021, where the brand totaled 88 signings through multi-unit agreements and growth with current franchisees.

A challenging year presented many opportunities for the national battery retailer. Batteries Plus became the first retail partner in Samsung's Independent Service Provider program, providing premium smartphone repair services for Samsung users at Batteries Plus locations across the country. On top of a record number of signings and officially selling out the Atlanta Market, 2021 was a pivotal time for the Batteries Plus leadership team, with development and expansion opportunities. And the franchise is keeping that momentum in 2022 with more target development markets including the Northeast region and Southern California.

The new Batteries Plus franchises are slated to open in:

Ohio ( Canton )

Texas ( Houston , Austin )

California ( Pasadena )

Louisiana ( Baton Rouge , Carenco)

Pennsylvania ( Bensalem )

New Jersey ( Burlington )

New Mexico ( Los Lunas )

Wisconsin ( Beloit )

The people investing in these markets during times of adversity denotes the support that Batteries Plus provides to its franchisors through its services and resources, assistance and success rates.

"The immense market growth our brand has demonstrated in just two months is a representation of Batteries Plus' solidity during a challenging season," says Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations for Batteries Plus. "Year after year, the world is becoming more reliant upon the devices we use every day; especially post-pandemic. With the help of our franchisees, we are supplying the resources necessary to power our lives across the nation. We continue to receive interest from prospective franchisees who want to make these resources more accessible in communities everywhere, and multi-unit signings like this are making that possible. "

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including battery installation and key fob programming – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – from wheelchairs, mobility scooters and thermometers to marine and RV batteries. Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130 and for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

