Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)
What:     

BorgWarner 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

When:       

May 4, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time 

Where:   

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx 

How:       

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 93 locations in 22 countries, the Company employs approximately 49,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2022-first-quarter-results-conference-call-301509239.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

