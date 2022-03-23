Draper University Partners with VeChain to Launch Fellowship and Web3 Accelerator Programs

Fellowship to provide entrepreneurs with fundamental blockchain education, Accelerator to support fast-growing blockchain startups

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper University, an immersive entrepreneurship program founded by venture capitalist Tim Draper, is pleased to announce it has partnered with VeChain, the world's leading blockchain application platform driven by enterprise adoption, to launch two incredible programs for participants to start and scale Web3 businesses.

The first is the VeChain Fellowship, a four week online certificate program for future founders to learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and blockchain by Silicon Valley legends and industry experts. Past Draper University speakers have included Naval Ravikant, Co-founder of AngelList, Vanessa Grellet, Head of Portfolio Growth at CoinFund, and Andy Bromberg, Co-founder of CoinList. The program will offer two tracks - one for developers and one for entrepreneurs - that will run in parallel. Each track will enable participants to learn the skills necessary to launch a successful Web3 startup, powered by VeChainThor. There will also be 40 scholarships available to eligible future founders.

The second program is the VeChain Web3 Accelerator, which is intended for high-growth blockchain companies building across DeFi, SmartNFT projects, virtual worlds and gaming, and the Metaverse that already operate using VeChainThor or are intending to build on top if its technology. Twelve teams will be admitted to the program, with each to receive $100,000 in funding for a 5% equity stake in their businesses.

"Great to see VeChain team up with Draper University to bring entrepreneurs together to develop on the VeChainThor platform. Draper Ecosystem supported VeChain early, and it is awesome to see them become a blockchain market leader. Founders in the program will have access to Draper University entrepreneurial education in addition to VeChain technical resources," said Tim Draper, Founder of Draper University.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Draper University to bring this fellowship and accelerator to life," said Sunny Lu, Founder and CEO at VeChain. "Passionate Web3 entrepreneurs will have an unprecedented opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the space while also gaining access to Draper University's global network of investors, mentors and alumni connections."

The VeChain Fellowship program will run from April 18th - May 13th and the Web3 Accelerator will operate from July 11th - September 7th, 2022. Both programs are currently accepting applications at www.drapervechain.com.

About Draper University

Draper University is a Silicon Valley based accelerator offering a combination of on-site and virtual programs designed to build understanding and foundations for the next generation of startup founders and entrepreneurs. With the aim to connect international startup ecosystems, Draper University has always worked towards building bridges between these ecosystems and Silicon Valley.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain Technology is a global leading enterprise-friendly blockchain company which aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world. Starting from 2021, VeChain specifically aims to help SDGs implementations by using Web3 as the format and DAO as the gvernance step by step.

It offers VeChain ToolChain™, a low-code blockchain-based SaaS platform that allows enterprise clients to rapidly build and drive digital transformation on a global scale, enabling the evolution of a trust-free, distributed ecosystem.

VeChain Technology is a pioneer of real-world blockchain applications, with international offices in China, Singapore, Luxembourg, Japan, France, Italy and the United States. With strong independent development capabilities, combined with the professional compliance guidance of our strategic partners, PwC and DNV GL, VeChain has established partnerships with many leading enterprises in various industries, including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW Group, BYD Auto, PICC, H&M Group, Shanghai Gas, LVMH, D.I.G, ASI Group etc.

