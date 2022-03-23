Charoen Pokphand Foods and Future Meat Technologies will develop cultured meat products for the Asian market

REHOVOT, Israel and BANGKOK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), one of the world's leading integrated agro-industrial and food business, announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Future Meat Technologies, a leading cultured meat company.

CPF and Future Meat Technologies aims to develop hybrid cultured meat products for the Asian market, matching the unique consumer preferences of the Asian continent and leveraging the company's knowledge of the market demands and vast distribution network in the region.

The announcement comes months after Future Meat Technologies launched the world's first cultured meat production line just south of Tel Aviv capable of producing up to 500 kg of products a day.

Future Meat products are uniquely non-GMO as their technology allows chicken, lamb, pork, and beef cells to grow forever without the use of genetic modification. Proprietary engineering technology also allows the company to produce cultured meat products for less than $16 per pound.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO at CPF said, "After the first launch of CPF's plant-based products under the Meat Zero brand last year, we have received exceptional recognition from the market both in Thailand and the Asian market. This year we will be rolling out to other parts of the world, including USA and the European markets. Cultured meat is another exciting technology, having the same sustainability and animal welfare proposition as plant-based meat. It can also offer new properties to satisfy future consumer needs and will be a key part of our ambition to be one of the leading alternative protein companies. Future Meat is one of the technology leaders in this field, and we are excited to be working with them to combine our expertise and deliver exceptional products for the Asian markets."

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to expand our activity and to work in Asia," said Prof. Yaakov Nahmias the company's president and founder. "Our technology is uniquely suited to meet the rising demands for quality protein in Asia at a time of dwindling environmental resources. It is time to meet this challenge head on to secure a future for all coming generations."

Moses Talbi, EVP Finance & Business Development at Future Meat, added, "We are eager to partner with CPF, a world leading food company which truly believes in delivering quality products while maintaining the sustainability of our planet. Future Meat is proud to embark in this partnership."

About CPF

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) is one of the world's leading agro-industrial and food conglomerate. CPF operates a vertically integrated business to offer high-quality products in terms of nutrition, food safety, taste, and traceability, focusing on world-class production with advanced technologies as well as efficient and eco-friendly through sustainable consumption of natural resources.

Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, the Company has operated and invested in 17 countries, exporting products from Thailand to over 40 countries, and catering for over 4 billion people around the world.

About Future Meat Technologies

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Future Meat is the first cultivated meat company to break the commercial viability cost barrier, making cultivated meat that is delicious, non-GMO, healthy, sustainable, and available for widespread consumption. Future Meat created lines of animal cells that grow forever without genetic modifications, removing the need to harvest animals. The company produces cultivated chicken, lamb, beef, and pork with numerous environmental, health, and ethical benefits and will radically transform the global production of meat. Cultivated meat requires less land and water to produce and doesn't use antibiotics. www.future-meat.com.

