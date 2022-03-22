South Street Securities LLC Becomes Active Member of the Options Clearing Corporation

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities LLC (SSS) is pleased to announce that our firm is now an active member of the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. OCC promotes stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions.

"It's been exciting to witness the success of South Street's expansion into securities lending," said Anthony Venditti, Managing Director and Head of Strategic Initiatives and Sales, "becoming an OCC member is a significant step for us as we build out our business to better execute and deliver for our clients."

As a systematically important financial market utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

"OCC is an important addition to South Street's growing roster of financial industry memberships," said James Tabacchi, President and CEO, "alongside DTCC, SIFMA, FINRA, SIPC and others."

South Street Securities is a technology-driven company and our growth-oriented culture is predicated on continually searching for competitive advantages and sustainable growth initiatives for all of our stakeholders.

"Integrating OCC with our technology platform at South Street will give us a competitive edge in the securities lending market and allow us to connect with more lenders and borrowers," added Raghuram Veeramallu, Lead Technology Developer.

South Street Securities LLC has officially been added to the OCC Membership Directory.

Please contact Andrew Leone at Andrew.Leone@sssnyc.com or Frank Giusti at Frank.Giusti@sssnyc.com if you would like to discuss lending opportunities on the OCC or bi-laterally. For technology inquiries, please contact Raghuram Veeramallu at Raghuram.Veeramallu@sssnyc.com.

South Street Securities LLC is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, capital markets institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities LLC operates from its New York, NY headquarters and branch offices in Arkansas and the United Kingdom.

