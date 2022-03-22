Pacific Life Joins Halo Investing's Annuities Platform

Leading financial services company latest carrier to offer its annuities lineup on Halo

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), an award-winning platform for protective investments, today announced that Pacific Life has joined its growing digital annuities platform. Halo streamlines execution and management across the annuity lifecycle for advisors and offers different annuity options and strategies from the world's leading carriers.

With Halo, financial advisors can explore, transact, and manage annuities in a simple, efficient, and cost-effective manner. In addition to providing an expanded lineup of annuities, Halo has an outsourced insurance desk that can serve as the licensed agent of record for advisors.

"We are excited to welcome Pacific Life, one of the industry's most prominent carriers, to Halo," said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder and President of Halo. "We are committed to offering financial advisors a range of income-focused solutions to meet different clients' needs and preferences. We're seeing increasing demand for annuities and having Pacific Life on Halo gives financial advisors more long-term investment options to strengthen their client's retirement savings."

"Halo is leading the way in addressing the retirement crisis and we are honored to partner with them to help individuals be more confident in their financial future," said Jeremy Couch, director of advisory integration services, Retirement Solutions, at Pacific Life. "By combining advanced technology with human expertise, Halo's annuities marketplace gives Pacific Life a strong, independent distribution channel to grow our relationships with financial advisors."

Pacific Life will offer its annuities lineup on Halo, joining AIG Life & Retirement, Great American Life Insurance Company®, Jackson Life Insurance, and others on the independent platform.

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list.

2021 World's Most Ethical Companies® is based on the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient®. "World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

