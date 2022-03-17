TEXAS BUSINESS HALL OF FAME CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SIX INDUCTEES

Texas-Based Organization Honors Business Legends and Supports Emerging Business Leaders

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation (TBHF) announces the six inductees for its 40th Anniversary and Induction Dinner: John Arnold (Houston), Ric Campo (Houston), Thomas O. Hicks (Dallas), Jeffery D. Hildebrand (Houston), Paul W. Hobby (Houston), and Whitney Wolfe Herd (Austin).

"The Texas Business Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its six inductees for 2022. Inductees are recognized as trailblazers in business and exemplary leaders who have made significant contributions in their local communities and beyond, through both philanthropic and civic engagement. Although inductees can be nominated by anyone from the general public, they are selected by their peers and determined by a majority vote by Hall of Fame members," said TBHF Chair Amanda Brock.

The Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation honors the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding business leaders in our state by celebrating and telling their stories. These stories, and the business "Legends" behind them, perpetuate the notion and ideal of the transformational business leader with an unparalleled commitment to enterprise, excellence and community. In addition to recognizing six extraordinary business leaders each year, the Texas Business Hall of Fame awards forty $15,000 awards to scholars and veterans who have demonstrated an early inclination for entrepreneurship and innovation, through its Future Legends Scholar & Veteran Award Program, which is active in 24 universities throughout Texas. Both leaders and emerging leaders in the community are recognized at the annual Texas Business Hall of Fame Induction Dinner.

"The selection process, combined with the organization's emphasis on both economic and social impact makes this one of the most prestigious business honors in the state," said TBHF Legend and the 2022 Master of Ceremonies, Richard Fisher.

Presented by Texas Capital Bank, the annual Induction Dinner will be hosted in Houston at Hilton Americas on November 3, 2022. The dinner is preceded by a private awards luncheon, sponsored by Deloitte, for the Hall of Fame's 40 2022 Scholar & Veteran Award recipients.

About Texas Business Hall of Fame:

For more information, visit https://texasbusiness.org

