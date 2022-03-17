Tech Visionary Mark Cuban, deadmau5 and Others Invest in Metaverse Platform Oorbit to Drive High Quality Entertainment for All

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oorbit , the emerging technology company making high-quality interactive entertainment for the metaverse available to everyone, announced today that it has closed a $5 million seed round of funding. Participants in the round include renowned investor and Shark, Mark Cuban , Pixelynx (deadmau5) and HOF Capital .

Oorbit Logo (PRNewswire)

Launching in late 2022 Oorbit has developed the only infrastructure that unites metaverse experiences and worlds into one place, removing barriers to entry. The Oorbit platform empowers players to experience high quality games, events, interactive media, marketplaces, and more from best-in-class content partners. With more details to come, Oorbit will be accessible in one easy-to-navigate platform on the types of screens users already own.

"As the metaverse moves from our imaginations into actual entertainment, experiences and products, Oorbit's founders have created an innovative platform where developers, publishers and brands can create and more easily deliver their most compelling work," says Mark Cuban, investor and entrepreneur. "Best of all, and core to their plan, Oorbit has put the user at the center of their technology so they enable games and even worlds that will delight all comers, and blaze a path for metaverse growth overall."

"Oorbit is demystifying the major technologies that will play the biggest role in the growth of Web3 and the metaverse; blockchain, cloud streaming, NFTs, fintech and more," explains Ash Koosha, CEO and Oorbit cofounder. "We are combining the best parts of these complex technologies to enable episodic entertainment that is not just incredible but also approachable, for all audiences. This round of funding will support growth and platform expansion."

"In any sector of technology, there are people looking to shape the future," said Corby Pryor of HOF Capital. "The key as an investor is identifying the team that can take an ambitious vision and deliver on it. That is Oorbit: great vision with the core ability to execute."

About Oorbit

Oorbit is building the infrastructure for the metaverse and its ecosystem, making the future of digital entertainment accessible for all. Proprietary technology opens the door to limitless, high-quality interactive worlds where people can move seamlessly between streaming experiences with their unique digital identity with no downloads or extra hardware costs. Backed by notable investors Mark Cuban, deadmau5 and HOF Capital, learn more at https://www.oorbit.tv/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oorbit