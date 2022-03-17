Inspire Investing Parent Ranks No. 31 In The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional Rocky Mountain List

Inspire posted 248% revenue growth between 2018 and 2020, landing them at number 31 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Rocky Mountain Region list of fastest-growing private companies.

BOISE METRO, Idaho, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Inspire Impact Group, the parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, ranked No. 31 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Inspire Investing (PRNewswire)

"We give all glory to God for our rapid growth marked by this ranking," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "It's evidence of the poignant need for Christian investors to be represented and served in the marketplace with biblically responsible investing products and services. We are honored to stand in the gap."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 252% percent, and, in 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region's economy. Companies based in the Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho, and Vail, Colorado, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Inspire

The Inspire family of companies includes Inspire Investing, Inspire Advisors, and Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs (exchange-traded funds), creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™ which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles and is the third fastest-growing investment firm in the nation (two years running), giving Christian financial advisors and their clients a world-renowned platform to serve them with excellence.

Inspire manages over $1.9 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021) and has ranked in the national Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in the past two consecutive years. Inspire has also been recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021" .

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Methodology of the Inc. 5000 Regionals

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Investment advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Investing